Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Women’s Soccer: #2 North Carolina rides second-half goal to 1-0 win at #22 Virginia
Sports

Women’s Soccer: #2 North Carolina rides second-half goal to 1-0 win at #22 Virginia

Chris Graham
Published date:
soccer
(© kamonrat – stock.adobe.com)

Second-ranked North Carolina handed #22 Virginia its first loss of the season, a 1-0 setback on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium.

The sides were evenly matched through the first 45 minutes of play, with the Cavaliers (5-1-3, 0-1-1 ACC) holding a 5-to-4 edge in shots at the break, including a shot from just outside the six in the final minute of the half that was over the crossbar.

North Carolina (7-0-3, 2-0-0 ACC) struck in the 55th minute with a goal from Ally Sentnor as the forward created her own chance, getting space from defenders entering the top left of the box. She took the shot and sent the ball across the face of goal and into the side netting past the back post.

Virginia manufacturded chances down the stretch, including a shot from Maggie Cagle in the 87th minute and a missed connection on a service to the back post in the 90th minute as Talia Staude played the service in for a chance at the equalizer.

“To be honest, I think we’re all disappointed with the result,” UVA coach Steve Swanson said. “We did some good things tonight. We worked hard and the effort was there. I think we executed our gameplan for the most part, we just didn’t have the quality when we needed the quality. Those are things that are under our control. It was a missed opportunity, but we’re progressing as a team. There were a lot of positives tonight, we just have to build. We get another opportunity on Sunday, and we’ll have to try to take advantage of that.”

Virginia returns to action on Sunday when the Cavaliers travel to face Wake Forest in a 2 p.m. contest at Spry Stadium.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Harrisonburg: Controversial KKK flyers distributed over weekend throughout city
2 Albemarle County: Residential fire on Browns Gap Turnpike displaces family of three
3 New to Virginia, Augusta County military vet’s service dog shot and killed by neighbor
4 Brennan Armstrong returns to Scott Stadium: ‘Hopefully they’re not too hard on me’
5 Kurt Benkert questions ‘tough state’ of UVA Football program: Guess who responded?

Latest News

scott stadium scoreboard
Sports

UVA Board of Visitors approves massive new $13 million scoreboard for Scott Stadium

Chris Graham
baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk rallies late, still comes up short, in 7-6 loss at Buffalo on Thursday night

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (89-57) fell to the Buffalo Bisons (74-71), 7-6, on Thursday night at Sahlens Park.

baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Erie defeats Richmond, 7-3: Flying Squirrels eliminated from Eastern League playoffs with loss

Chris Graham

The Richmond Flying Squirrels saw their 2023 season come to an end with a 7-3 loss to the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday night at UPMC Park in Game 2 of the Southwest Division Series.

telehealth
Politics, Virginia

Lawmakers write to DEA concerned about proposed rules for telehealth services

Rebecca Barnabi
shower water
Health, Virginia

Infrastructure Law funds more than $4M for clean water in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
hurricane warning sign
Virginia

Drenching downpours, high wind possible along Virginia, North Carolina coasts starting Friday

Crystal Graham
Economy, U.S. & World

UAW strike leads to layoffs of more than 2K GM and Stellantis auto workers

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy