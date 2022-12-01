Menu
Women's Basketball: Virginia improves to 9-0 with 89-68 win at Penn State
Women's Basketball: Virginia improves to 9-0 with 89-68 win at Penn State

Chris Graham
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia got out to an early 11-2 lead, went up 19 early in the second quarter, and cruised from there to an 89-68 win at Penn State on Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Cavaliers (9-0, 1-0 ACC) are now 9-0, the first for the UVA program dating all the way back to 1991.

Mir McLean scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season. Camryn Taylor scored 17 points with six rebounds.

Makenna Marisa led Penn State (7-1) with 16 points.

Penn State briefly got within hailing distance with a 6-0 mini-run that got the margin to 37-26 with 1:48 left in the second quarter, but Yonta Vaughn hit her second three of the game in the final 30 seconds, giving UVA a 42-27 lead, and a pair of free throws from McLean with 4.4 seconds remaining pushed the halftime advantage to 44-28.

Kaydan Lawson opened the second half by hitting Virginia’s sixth three-pointer of the game. The Cavaliers built up their first 20-point lead, 55-35, on a 6-0 run capped by a Carole Miller layup with 5:56 remaining in the period.

The two teams traded points for the rest of the quarter, with the Cavaliers taking a 68-48 lead into the final 10 minutes of play.

Alexia Smith scored five-straight points in the final 1:09 of the game, hitting UVA’s ninth three-pointer followed by a fastbreak layup to give the Cavaliers their largest lead, 89-66.

“I’m just very proud of our players,” UVA coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “This was a gritty, tough win for us and to go on the road and perform the way we did was just really impressive. I thought we moved the ball well. We shared the ball. We played together defensively. We played pretty good. And this is just the beginning. So I’m just excited.”

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but my maranthoning days are over. I'm also a progressive who voted for Biden, but we need another Democrat in 2024. (Sorry, Joe, and thanks.) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

