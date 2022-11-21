Menu
news what do you think of 16 17 year olds being able to vote virginia delegate files bill
Government/Politics

What do you think of 16-, 17-year-olds being able to vote? Virginia delegate files bill

Chris Graham
Published:
vote
(© 3desc – stock.adobe.com)

They can drive, right? So, why can’t 16- and 17-year-olds vote?

“In this past election, young voters made it clear that they want to have a stronger voice in our democracy,” said Sam Rasoul, a Democrat who represents Roanoke in the Virginia House of Delegates. “Other states have allowed 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections. What better way to increase participation than empowering them to vote at an earlier age?”

Rasoul said Monday that he has submitted legislation for the Virginia 2023 General Assembly that will allow 16- and 17-year-olds to be able to vote in local elections.

The legislation is presented as a constitutional amendment, so it would need to pass the General Assembly in consecutive years, then be put out to a statewide referendum, before it could take effect.

The case made by Rasoul hits on how more than a quarter of Gen Z voters turned out to vote in this month’s midterms, as young voters made their feelings known and voices heard on issues like the climate crisis, gun violence and education.

Similar legislation introduced by Rasoul in 2021, when Democrats had a majority in the House of Delegates, didn’t even get a committee vote.

Republicans have the majority now, so the prospects for this getting through next year aren’t what you’d call great.

There’s the little matter of how the kids break big-time for the Ds that will be a factor there.

Even so, this is eventually going to happen.

Chris Graham

