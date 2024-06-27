Countries
Home Alpine Goat Brewery to participate in Hops for Heroes on 4th of July
Local, Spotlight

Alpine Goat Brewery to participate in Hops for Heroes on 4th of July

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
craft beer flight
(© Kristen – stock.adobe.com)

First-time Hops for Heroes participant, The Alpine Goat, is set to bring Homefront beer to Shenandoah Valley on July 4, 2024 for an Independence Day release party.

The event will feature an early opening, Fat Boyz BBQ, beer specials, a raffle for limited-edition Hops for Heroes merchandise, and their Homefront brew from noon to 10 p.m. Fat Boyz will perform at 4 p.m.

The Alpine Goat is one of more than a dozen breweries across the country participating in Solders’ Angels’ annual Hops for Heroes campaign. The full list of breweries and additional details about the campaign can be found at SoldiersAngels.org/HopsForHeroes.

Beer specials and raffles for Hops for Heroes memorabilia such as a tap handle and the baseball bats used to create the Homefront brew will run from open to close.

The annual Hops for Heroes fundraising campaign invites breweries of all sizes to brew a custom beer, Homefront, and donate the proceeds to the national nonprofit Soldiers’ Angels to support active duty servicemembers, reservists, guardsmen, veterans and their families. The organization supported more than 1.3 million servicemembers, veterans and their family members in 2023 alone, and in the last 20 years, has sent more than one million care packages to combat-deployed Service Members.

The Alpine Goat Brewery is at 212 Chapel Hill Lane, Weyers Cave.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

