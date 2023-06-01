Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newswaynesboro police looking to id suspect in speedway armed robbery tuesday morning
Local

Waynesboro Police looking to ID suspect in Speedway armed robbery Tuesday morning

Crystal Graham
Published date:
speedway suspect robbery 2023 waynesboro
Submitted photo

The Waynesboro Police Department is working to identify a suspect involved in an armed robbery Tuesday.

According to police, at 12:40 a.m. Waynesboro officers responded to Speedway at 2601 W. Main St. for a reported armed robbery involving a firearm.

The suspect was able to get an undisclosed amount of cash and had left the area before officers arrived.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a 5’7” Black male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (540) 942-6798 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Update: Augusta County Board of Supervisors to meet behind closed doors on Friday
2 Youngkin postures for president with move to send National Guard troops to Texas
3 U.S. death rate reaches all-time record due to alcohol, drugs and suicide
4 Virginia is for history lovers: My four decades as a Virginian nurtured my love for history
5 Tony Khan playing AEW star CM Punk’s status for ‘Collision’ debut close to the vest

Latest News

job interview
Local

Local unemployment rates continue toward recovery after global pandemic

Rebecca Barnabi
reece beekman
Sports

Reece Beekman returns to UVA to ‘work toward being a first-round draft pick’

Chris Graham

Reece Beekman played himself into being a mid-second-round NBA Draft pick the last couple of months. But he’s returning to Virginia for his final college season to see if he can improve on that.

seat belt
Virginia

Virginia State Police ‘desperately need drivers and passengers’ to buckle up and drive safely

Rebecca Barnabi

Between Friday, May 26 at 12:01 a.m. and midnight on Monday, May 29, 2023, nine Virginians died in vehicle crashes.

susan bauer wu
Culture

Mind & Life Institute’s Susan Bauer-Wu evokes hope in new climate crisis book

Crystal Graham
saudi arabia
U.S./World

Saudi Arabia is best positioned to be the peace maker between Israel, Palestinians

Alon Ben-Meier
airplane
Virginia

Virginia Aviation Board awards $6.5 million to airports in the Commonwealth

Crystal Graham
college football
Sports

Virginia, Virginia Tech get some of their football game times, TV networks for 2023 season

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy