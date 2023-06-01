Waynesboro Police looking to ID suspect in Speedway armed robbery Tuesday morning

The Waynesboro Police Department is working to identify a suspect involved in an armed robbery Tuesday.

According to police, at 12:40 a.m. Waynesboro officers responded to Speedway at 2601 W. Main St. for a reported armed robbery involving a firearm.

The suspect was able to get an undisclosed amount of cash and had left the area before officers arrived.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a 5’7” Black male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (540) 942-6798 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.