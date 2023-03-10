Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news waynesboro asking residents to volunteer to clean up along river streams on earth day
Local

Waynesboro asking for volunteers to clean up along river, streams on Earth Day

Crystal Graham
Published:
spring clean up waynesboro
Image courtesy City of Waynesboro website

The City of Waynesboro is providing an opportunity for community residents to pitch in and clean up on Earth Day.

The city is hosting their annual Spring Clean Up on April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The city is encouraging individuals, teams, youth, groups and businesses to participate in the clean up.

Locations vary based on the number of volunteers who sign up but will include The Greenway as well as various connecting streams throughout the city.

Trash bags, gloves, water and trash pickup is included in addition to public recognition for your organization or business.

Volunteers are asked to sign up online.

 

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Waynesboro renters living with mold, leaks afraid to report conditions, fear retaliation
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

norfolk
Virginia

Ship repair contractor to expand Norfolk headquarters with $500,000 investment

Rebecca Barnabi
police investigation
Virginia

55-year-old Richmond man dead from likely gunshot wound

Crystal Graham

A Richmond man is dead after police officers responded to a report of a shooting last night at 10:16 p.m.

albemarle county
Local

Albemarle County home fire results in $75k in damages

Crystal Graham

An Albemarle County family has been displaced after their Lindsay Road home caught on fire Thursday afternoon.

sick black man
Virginia

VDH monitoring meningococcal disease outbreak including three fatal cases

Crystal Graham
credit card payment
Culture

‘On a dangerous trajectory:’ Americans increase credit card debt by $180.3 billion

Rebecca Barnabi
arlington train crystal city
Virginia

Individual extricated from underneath a train in Arlington County

Crystal Graham
Hickory Wind
Culture

St. Paddy’s Day concert to feature folk group Hickory Wind on March 18

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy