Virginia state trooper suffers serious injuries after being struck on Interstate 81

A Blacksburg woman lost control of her vehicle and struck a Virginia state trooper on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County on Tuesday, sending the trooper to the hospital with serious injuries.

The name of the trooper has not been released.

According to a report from Virginia State Police, the trooper was observing traffic while being positioned in a crossover on I-81 at the 262 mile marker at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday when a southbound 2011 Honda Pilot driven by Alice J. Feret, 77, of Blacksburg, lost control and collided with the trooper’s patrol vehicle.

The impact caused both vehicles to overturn.

The state trooper was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Feret was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.