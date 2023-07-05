Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsvirginia state trooper suffers serious injuries after being struck on interstate 81
Local

Virginia state trooper suffers serious injuries after being struck on Interstate 81

Chris Graham
Published date:
virginia state police rockingham county
Photo: Virginia State Police

A Blacksburg woman lost control of her vehicle and struck a Virginia state trooper on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County on Tuesday, sending the trooper to the hospital with serious injuries.

The name of the trooper has not been released.

According to a report from Virginia State Police, the trooper was observing traffic while being positioned in a crossover on I-81 at the 262 mile marker at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday when a southbound 2011 Honda Pilot driven by Alice J. Feret, 77, of Blacksburg, lost control and collided with the trooper’s patrol vehicle.

The impact caused both vehicles to overturn.

The state trooper was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Feret was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia state trooper suffers serious injuries after being struck on Interstate 81
2 Environmental groups continue to fight Mountain Valley Pipeline: ‘Too dangerous not to’
3 Not-so-wild Baltimore Orioles trade idea: A package of prospects for Juan Soto
4 Virginia gets commitment from four-star Christian Bliss: Suddenly crowded at point guard
5 Page County man arrested, charged in connection to June 29 fire at Gabe’s Department Store

Latest News

supreme court
Virginia

Supreme Court allows suit filed trans woman held in men’s unit at Fairfax County jail to proceed

Chris Graham
police fire rescue on scene
Virginia

Harley-Davidson driver dead at scene of one-vehicle crash in Craig County

Chris Graham

A New Castle man died on the Fourth of July when his 1990 Harley-Davidson ran off a roadway in Craig County.

charlottesville
Local

Another city manager stepping down in Charlottesville: This makes six in the past five years

Chris Graham

It doesn’t seem that anybody wants to be the city manager in Charlottesville, which is cycling through another candidate post-Aug. 11-12, 2017.

student loan relief
Columns + Op/Eds, U.S. + World

Give us a break: Recessions, student loan debt and the Supreme Court’s decision

Rebecca Barnabi
road closed
Virginia

Traffic alert: Six-miles of Route 649 to close to through traffic in Warren County

Rebecca Barnabi
brian o'connor college world series
Sports

UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor elected to ABCA Hall of Fame

Chris Graham
Local

Supercharged immune cells: UVA to offer outpatient cutting-edge cancer treatment

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy