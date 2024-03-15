Virginia State Police: One woman dead on I-64 after drunk driver strikes car in rear

A North Carolina man allegedly under the influence of alcohol and travelling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 64 caused an accident that led to the death of one woman, according to the Virginia State Police.

On Thursday night at 10:35 p.m., VSP responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-64 at the 170-mile marker in Goochland County.

According to police, a 2010 Dodge Challenger driven by Darien Boutchyard, 30, of Newport, N.C., was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck at 2019 Chevrolet Spark in the rear.

The driver of the Spark, Steven Schell, 22, of Newport News, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. The rear passenger in Schell’s car, his mother, Mary Elizabeth Schell, 58, of Newport News, was ejected from the vehicle. She died at the scene.

Boutchyard and his passenger, Kendra Lee Wright, 25, of Warrenton, attempted to flee the scene on foot but were apprehended by troopers, according to VSP.

Boutchyard was charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI 3rd offense, obstruction of justice, open container and felony hit and run. Wright was charged with being drunk in public.

This crash remains under investigation by VSP.