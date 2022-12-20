Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia ramping up drive sober or get pulled over dui enforcement effort over holidays
News & Views

Virginia ramping up Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI enforcement effort over holidays

Chris Graham
Published:
drink and drive dui
(© burdun – stock.adobe.com)

Millions of people are on the roads on Christmas Day to celebrate with family. The volume means there will be accidents, and the sad reality of drinking and driving being the issue that it is means people will die in accidents involving drunk drivers.

According to federal data, 39 percent of all U.S. traffic fatalities on Christmas Day 2020 involved drunk drivers.

Preventing as much of this as possible is a focus for Virginia State Police this holiday season.

“Our goal is to ensure that every Virginian gets home safely to their families this holiday season,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin, promoting the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI enforcement and public education campaign.

“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is back to remind folks to celebrate responsibly and plan a safe ride home if they’ve been drinking,” Youngkin said.

There’s really no excuse. Just don’t get on the roads if you’ve had too much to drink, and if you’re not sure, you’ve probably had too much.

Ask a family member of friend for a life, call an Uber, whatever.

“The research is clear: the winter holidays are one of the most dangerous times of the year due to alcohol-related crashes. It’s crucial that everyone does their part to keep themselves and their families safe this holiday season by making a plan for a sober ride home if your festivities include alcohol,” Virginia DMV Acting Commissioner Linda Ford said.

Since the holiday DUI awareness campaign’s launch in 2001, alcohol-related crashes have decreased by 40 percent, fatalities have decreased by 31 percent, and injuries have nearly halved.

Last year in Virginia, over a fourth (26 percent) of all traffic fatalities involved alcohol, representing a 9.2 percent decrease from 2020.

The numbers tell us there is still more work to be done to end the epidemic of drunk driving once and for all.

If you do get on the roads after having one too many boozy egg nogs, keep in mind that State Police and local law enforcement are going to be all over the place.

VSP and 120 local agencies are taking part in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over through New Year’s Day.

Law enforcement officers will conduct 536 individual saturation patrols and 95 sobriety checkpoints across the Commonwealth.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

court law

Retired Buena Vista police chief charged with felony misuse of public funds
Chris Graham
fire firefighter department smoke

Albemarle County Fire Rescue graduates class of six from firefighter training school
Chris Graham

A class of six graduated from a 12-week firefighter training school run by Albemarle County Fire Rescue last week.

police

VSP, Christiansburg Police make arrest in Nov. 9 Interstate 81 hit-and-run
Chris Graham

A Christiansburg man wanted in a Nov. 9 hit-and-run is in custody, but it took some work from officers in the early-morning hours on Tuesday.

police

Louisa County: Sheriff’s deputies shoot, kill man who rushed at them with knife
Chris Graham
baltimore ravens

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh doubling down on OC Greg Roman
Scott German
snow ice road

AAA: When winter weather arrives, tips to be prepared for the unexpected
Crystal Graham
police emergency fire

DEVELOPING: One person injured in shooting on North Berkshire Road in Charlottesville
Chris Graham