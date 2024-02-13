Virginia man dead after he loses control of vehicle, struck by van in alternate lane

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Monday which resulted in a fatality in Henry County.

Joshua Brandon Vernon, 44, of Bassett, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash occurred at 11:15 a.m. on Route 220 near Route 797.

According to VSP, a 2004 Toyota Camry driven by Vernon was traveling south on Route 220, when the vehicle changed lanes and lost control. The vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes and was struck by a 2016 Chrysler van.

The 50-year old female driver of the Chrysler van was wearing her seatbelt and was transported to the hospital for injuries received in the crash. Her condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.