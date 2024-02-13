Countries
Home Virginia man dead after he loses control of vehicle, struck by van in alternate lane
Crystal Graham
police emergency fire accident
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Monday which resulted in a fatality in Henry County.

Joshua Brandon Vernon, 44, of Bassett, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash occurred at 11:15 a.m. on Route 220 near Route 797.

According to VSP, a 2004 Toyota Camry driven by Vernon was traveling south on Route 220, when the vehicle changed lanes and lost control. The vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes and was struck by a 2016 Chrysler van.

The 50-year old female driver of the Chrysler van was wearing her seatbelt and was transported to the hospital for injuries received in the crash. Her condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

