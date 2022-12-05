Virginia commission makes policy recommendations for combatting antisemitism

Virginia helped breathe new life into antisemitism with the “Jew will not replace us” neo-Nazi rally on Grounds at the University of Virginia in 2017.

On Monday, a state commission appointed by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin to combat the hate issued its final report, with its recommendations including efforts to bolster K-12 education on the Holocaust and Judaism, increase hate crime reporting and data collection, and prevent state agencies from contracting with companies that have taken antisemitic positions.

“During Gov. Youngkin’s first year in office, I have respected his desire to oppose divisiveness in varied forms and instead find moments to bring people together to make Virginia a better place,” said Jeffrey Rosen, the chairman of the Commission to Combat Antisemitism. “This is one of those moments, and it is my hope that the work of our 15-member commission speaks through this report. The recommendations of the Commission to Combat Antisemitism represent a timely and comprehensive way for Virginia to fight this form of hatred and bigotry head-on.”

The commission called on Attorney General Jason Miyares to create a task force to address its recommendations relative to law enforcement and the work of state agencies, and suggests that state lawmakers add language to the state code clarifying hate crime protections for Jewish Virginians, and that the Virginia State Police, local police departments and local sheriff’s offices undergo expanded hate crime training.

“Hatred, intolerance, and antisemitism have no place in Virginia and I appreciate the committee’s hard work to highlight and grapple with these matters,” Youngkin said. “We have challenges in Virginia and we must work together to address them. For Virginia to be the best place to live, work, and raise a family, the Commonwealth must welcome people of all faiths, ethnicities, and backgrounds with open arms.”

Read the Commission to Combat Antisemitism Report here.