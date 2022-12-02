VDOT announces Resilience Plan in preparation of future hazards and challenges

The Virginia Department of Transportation is thinking of the future in the Commonwealth.

A statewide Resilience Plan prepares Virginia for regional and global challenges, and is a comprehensive framework to incorporate resilience strategies into transportation planning, project development and delivery, operations, maintenance and asset management.

According to a press release, the plan outlines strategies to anticipate, prepare for and mitigate hazards that might put the Commonwealth’s transportation network at risk for disruption and deterioration. Hazards include recurring flooding and extreme weather events.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that Virginia’s transportation network continues to move people and goods safely and efficiently for generations to come,” VDOT Commissioner Stephen C. Brich, P.E. said in the press release. “While the results of the Resilience Plan will take time to fully realize, it is an important step for the agency, as we support the Commonwealth’s goal of increasing resilience statewide and join our counterpart DOTs in working towards increasing transportation resilience across the nation.”

The plan consists of six objectives: