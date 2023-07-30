Countries
UVA’s Douglass, Walsh help Team USA to gold to close out World Aquatic Championships
Sports

UVA’s Douglass, Walsh help Team USA to gold to close out World Aquatic Championships

Chris Graham
Published date:
douglass walsh
Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA alum Kate Douglass and junior Gretchen Walsh helped Team USA to a gold medal in the women’s 4×100 medley relay to close out the 2023 World Aquatic Championships on Sunday in Fukuoka, Japan.

The gold gave Douglass her sixth medal of the championship, tying for the most by any swimmer at the meet. She won two gold medals, her relay gold on Sunday and an individual gold in the 200-meter IM. Douglass anchored four relay teams for Team USA during the meet.

Walsh swam the butterfly leg of the 4×100-meter medley relay to win her first gold medal of the meet. She finished with three medals, including winning her first individual medal at the international level with bronze in the 50-meter butterfly on Saturday. Walsh also added an 11th-place finish in the 50-meter freestyle on Saturday.

Also closing out her time at the championship was senior Alex Walsh on Sunday. Walsh just missed the podium in the 400-meter IM, placing fourth overall with a time of 4:34.46. Walsh won silver in the 200-meter IM earlier in the week.

Douglass finished the meet with six medals, Gretchen Walsh had three (one gold, one sliver and one bronze), Alex Walsh won one medal (silver), and senior Maxine Parker won one (silver) to give Cavaliers from the 2022-23 season 11 for the championship.

UVA alum Leah Smith won silver with Team USA’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

