UVA’s Douglass, Walsh help Team USA to gold to close out World Aquatic Championships

UVA alum Kate Douglass and junior Gretchen Walsh helped Team USA to a gold medal in the women’s 4×100 medley relay to close out the 2023 World Aquatic Championships on Sunday in Fukuoka, Japan.

The gold gave Douglass her sixth medal of the championship, tying for the most by any swimmer at the meet. She won two gold medals, her relay gold on Sunday and an individual gold in the 200-meter IM. Douglass anchored four relay teams for Team USA during the meet.

Walsh swam the butterfly leg of the 4×100-meter medley relay to win her first gold medal of the meet. She finished with three medals, including winning her first individual medal at the international level with bronze in the 50-meter butterfly on Saturday. Walsh also added an 11th-place finish in the 50-meter freestyle on Saturday.

Also closing out her time at the championship was senior Alex Walsh on Sunday. Walsh just missed the podium in the 400-meter IM, placing fourth overall with a time of 4:34.46. Walsh won silver in the 200-meter IM earlier in the week.

Douglass finished the meet with six medals, Gretchen Walsh had three (one gold, one sliver and one bronze), Alex Walsh won one medal (silver), and senior Maxine Parker won one (silver) to give Cavaliers from the 2022-23 season 11 for the championship.

UVA alum Leah Smith won silver with Team USA’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay.