Home UVA Swimming great Gretchen Walsh breaks her own 100m butterfly world record
Sports

UVA Swimming great Gretchen Walsh breaks her own 100m butterfly world record

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
uva gretchen walsh
UVA Swimming great Gretchen Walsh. Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA Swimming senior Gretchen Walsh, who can’t do much more as her final days as a collegian play out, did add one more world record, in the 100m butterfly, at the TYR Pro Swim Series meet at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center on Saturday.

Walsh actually broke the world record twice on Saturday, posting a 55.09 in her morning prelim swim to break her own previous world record of 55.18 set at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials last year, then, in the evening final, Walsh became the first woman ever to swim the event in under 55 seconds, setting a new world record at 54.60.

Walsh closed the meet with her fourth gold, winning the 50m freestyle with the fastest time in the world this year, 24.33.

On Friday, Walsh broke her own American record in the 50m butterfly, posting a 24.93, bettering her own record by 0.18 seconds. She is the second woman ever to swim the event in less than 25 seconds.

Walsh opened the meet on Thursday by winning the 100m free with a 52.90, the top time in the world this year, and a personal-best. The previous top time was set by incoming Cavalier Sara Curtis of Italy (53.01).

This was Walsh’s first time posting a sub-53-second time in the event and moved her up to ranking fifth on the Top U.S. Performers list for the event.

Walsh has set 17 world records in her career, 13 individual records and four relay records. Five of those records are in long-course meters.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Youngkin vetoes Right to Contraception Act: Reproductive choice remains under attack
2 Three Southwest Virginia corrections officers stabbed by MS-13 gang members
3 Albemarle County: Suspected gang-related shooting injures two adults
4 Tony Bennett-to-San Antonio not happening: Spurs name Johnson head coach
5 Clemson’s Ian Schieffelin transitioning from basketball to football

Latest News

baltimore orioles
Baseball

Former O’s starter Trevor Rogers goes three innings in rehab start in Norfolk win

Chris Graham
How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In South Carolina
Sports

How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2025 in Pennsylvania

David Evans

The 2025 Kentucky Derby is this coming Saturday, and Pennsylvania horse racing fans have more ways than ever to place their bets. The state has live racing and online pari-mutuel platforms, but fixed-odds betting still isn’t available through local sportsbooks. That’s where legal offshore betting sites come in — they let you lock in a...

5 Best Betting Sites For Kentucky Derby 2025 in Texas
Sports

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Maryland

Jared Oliver

The 2025 Kentucky Derby is set to begin on Saturday and bettors are already off to the races to get in their bets before the lines move. Maryland residents have several options for betting on the Kentucky Derby, including some of the top sports betting apps like TwinSpires, FanDuel, and DraftKings. However, for fans looking...

baltimore orioles mike elias
Baseball

Baltimore Orioles GM Mike Elias needs to adjust his approach to get the O’s to the next level

Chris Graham
How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In North Dakota
Sports

How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2025 in Virginia

David Evans
California Gets Crucial Sports Betting Update Ahead Of Kentucky Derby 2025
Sports

How to Bet on the Kentucky Derby from Kansas

Jared Oliver
How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In North Dakota
Sports

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In Indiana

Jared Oliver

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status