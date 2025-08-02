UVA Softball coach Joanna Hardin filled the final spot on her staff this week, hiring Dee Dee Hernandez, a recent San Diego State grad, as an assistant coach.

Hernandez was a two-time All-Mountain West pitcher at SDSU, with a 34-18 record, 16 saves and a 3.07 ERA in her four-year career.

“Dee Dee is the fit for our staff, and I am thrilled she is joining us,” said Hardin, who has led the last two UVA teams to NCAA Tournament berths.

Hernandez’s Aztecs played in four NCAA Tournaments during her tenure.

She also has experience with the Mexican national team, and she will continue to train with Team Mexico in hopes of earning a spot on the squad’s 2028 Olympic roster.

“I’m incredibly honored and grateful to be joining the Virginia coaching staff,” Hernandez said. “This game has shaped who I am as a person, and I’m so excited to now be able to pour that same love and passion I have back into the next generations to come. I truly believe that softball evolves young women as athletes as well as enabling them to be strong, confident and compassionate.

“My goal here is to grow the game, grow personally alongside this amazing staff, and most importantly, help young women be the best versions of themselves on and off the field. It’s a full-circle moment, and I can’t wait to get started,” Hernandez said.