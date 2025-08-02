Home UVA Softball: Hardin hires SDSU alum Dee Dee Hernandez to assistant position
Baseball, Go 'Hoos

UVA Softball: Hardin hires SDSU alum Dee Dee Hernandez to assistant position

Chris Graham
Published date:
softball
Photo: © Peieq/stock.adobe.com

UVA Softball coach Joanna Hardin filled the final spot on her staff this week, hiring Dee Dee Hernandez, a recent San Diego State grad, as an assistant coach.

Hernandez was a two-time All-Mountain West pitcher at SDSU, with a 34-18 record, 16 saves and a 3.07 ERA in her four-year career.

“Dee Dee is the fit for our staff, and I am thrilled she is joining us,” said Hardin, who has led the last two UVA teams to NCAA Tournament berths.

Hernandez’s Aztecs played in four NCAA Tournaments during her tenure.

She also has experience with the Mexican national team, and she will continue to train with Team Mexico in hopes of earning a spot on the squad’s 2028 Olympic roster.

“I’m incredibly honored and grateful to be joining the Virginia coaching staff,” Hernandez said. “This game has shaped who I am as a person, and I’m so excited to now be able to pour that same love and passion I have back into the next generations to come. I truly believe that softball evolves young women as athletes as well as enabling them to be strong, confident and compassionate.

“My goal here is to grow the game, grow personally alongside this amazing staff, and most importantly, help young women be the best versions of themselves on and off the field. It’s a full-circle moment, and I can’t wait to get started,” Hernandez said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 I gave UVA Athletics a chance to make amends on the coach misconduct story: They don’t wanna
2 Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 Waynesboro prosecutor needs to recuse himself in police misconduct case
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

acc football
ACC, Football, Go 'Hoos

Shutout: No ‘Hoos, Hokies on preseason 2025 All-ACC Football Team

Chris Graham
virginia state capitol
Environment, Politics, Virginia

Conservation group targeting nine MAGA lawmakers with digital ad campaign

Chris Graham

The Virginia League of Conservation Voters is targeting nine MAGA incumbents for their votes against legislative efforts to cut energy costs and secure an affordable, clean energy transition. 

football money
ACC, Football

ACC Football: How much will Virginia Tech pay ODU for three guarantee games?

Chris Graham

Virginia Tech and ODU announced earlier in the week that they had agreed to scrap four of the remaining seven games on the 13-game series schedule they had agreed to in 2012.

marijuana joint handcuffs arrest weed drug
Public Safety, Virginia

Hampton Roads: 35 guilty in marijuana trafficking operation at auto lot

Crystal Graham
klines dairy bar dog days of summer
Local

Dog Days of Summer: Support a good cause with purchase of a pup cup

Crystal Graham
sydney sweeney
U.S. & World

MAGA is working itself into a lather over Sydney Sweeney, ‘great jeans’

Chris Graham
donald trump
Economy, Politics, U.S. & World

Trump fires the BLS Commish: The economy is about to take off now

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status