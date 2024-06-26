UVA Athletics scores second straight Top 5 finish in Learfield Directors’ Cup

UVA Athletics ranked fifth overall in the 2023-2024 Learfield Directors’ Cup, and was tops in the ACC.

The final numbers for the all-sports competition were released on Wednesday by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

Virginia finished up with a strong spring sports season, with the women’s swimming team bringing home its fourth straight national title, men’s lacrosse getting to Championship Weekend and baseball making a third trip to the College World Series in the past four years.

The fifth-place finish is the second straight top-five for UVA, which ranked fourth in the final rankings last year.

“We had another incredible season in competition and in the classroom,” Athletics Director Carla Williams said. “Our student-athletes, coaches and staff continue to perform at the highest level while representing themselves and this wonderful university with honor and integrity. Our continued excellence is a tribute to their hard work and dedication. We are so grateful for the opportunity to represent the University of Virginia.”

Top 10

1. Texas 1377.00

2. Stanford 1312.75

3. Tennessee 1217.00

4. Florida 1189.00

5. Virginia 1066.25

6. Texas A&M 1059.25

7. North Carolina 1035.75

8. Alabama 1028.88

9. UCLA 1017.50

10. Notre Dame 1008.50

ACC

5. Virginia 1066.25

7. North Carolina 1035.75

10. Notre Dame 1008.50

12. Florida State 998.88

17. Duke 928.50

21. NC State 853.50

31. Clemson 675.75

44. Syracuse 538.00

48. Louisville 515.50

50. Virginia Tech 499.25

56. Wake Forest 421.00

67. Miami (FL) 368.25

68. Boston College 360.00

74. Georgia Tech 316.50

80. Pittsburgh 277.00