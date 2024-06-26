Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home UVA Athletics scores second straight Top 5 finish in Learfield Directors’ Cup
Sports

UVA Athletics scores second straight Top 5 finish in Learfield Directors’ Cup

Chris Graham
Published date:
ncaa
(© dennizn – stock.adobe.com)

UVA Athletics ranked fifth overall in the 2023-2024 Learfield Directors’ Cup, and was tops in the ACC.

The final numbers for the all-sports competition were released on Wednesday by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

Virginia finished up with a strong spring sports season, with the women’s swimming team bringing home its fourth straight national title, men’s lacrosse getting to Championship Weekend and baseball making a third trip to the College World Series in the past four years.

The fifth-place finish is the second straight top-five for UVA, which ranked fourth in the final rankings last year.

“We had another incredible season in competition and in the classroom,” Athletics Director Carla Williams said. “Our student-athletes, coaches and staff continue to perform at the highest level while representing themselves and this wonderful university with honor and integrity. Our continued excellence is a tribute to their hard work and dedication. We are so grateful for the opportunity to represent the University of Virginia.”

Top 10

1. Texas 1377.00
2. Stanford 1312.75
3. Tennessee 1217.00
4. Florida 1189.00
5. Virginia 1066.25
6. Texas A&M 1059.25
7. North Carolina 1035.75
8. Alabama 1028.88
9. UCLA 1017.50
10. Notre Dame 1008.50

ACC

5. Virginia 1066.25
7. North Carolina 1035.75
10. Notre Dame 1008.50
12. Florida State 998.88
17. Duke 928.50
21. NC State 853.50
31. Clemson 675.75
44. Syracuse 538.00
48. Louisville 515.50
50. Virginia Tech 499.25
56. Wake Forest 421.00
67. Miami (FL) 368.25
68. Boston College 360.00
74. Georgia Tech 316.50
80. Pittsburgh 277.00

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro Police make arrest in drug bust netting fentanyl, cocaine, $77K in cash
2 Drought: City of Staunton asking residents, businesses to reduce water use
3 NC man who sent dick pic in effort to have sex with 9-year-old gets five years in prison
4 Tracy Pyles: Now Augusta County leaders seem to be trying to ban the sun
5 The latest ‘final look’ at the UVA Basketball roster for the 2024-2025 season

Latest News

Local

Waynesboro quacks up with freehanded drawings of ducks on buildings

Rebecca Barnabi
acc football
Sports

What’s up with the ACC and July 12? It’s summer, so it’s time to speculate, is what

Chris Graham

I got hit with a question from Rod Mullins at the end of our weekly auto-racing podcast about what I knew about the ACC and July 12.

virginia economy
Politics, State/National

Virginia giving multibillion-dollar Swiss company $1.5M for plant expansion

Chris Graham

A multibillion-dollar Swiss industrial mining company is getting $1.5 million from Virginia toward a $72.3 million plant expansion at its Newport News-Hampton facility.

farm tractor road
State/National

Virginia law requiring $15 placard on farm-use vehicles goes into effect next week

Chris Graham
wwe
Sports

Getting to know new WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu: A five-match primer

Ray Petree
swerve strickland will ospreay
Sports

Preview: What to be excited about with this weekend’s AEW ‘Forbidden Door’

Ray Petree
nhra
Sports

Podcast: The latest on NHRA legend John Force after his fiery crash

Rod Mullins

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status