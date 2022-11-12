Menu
UConn upsets #19 Liberty, 36-33, to improve to 6-5: Bowl-eligible for the first time since 2015
Sports

UConn upsets #19 Liberty, 36-33, to improve to 6-5: Bowl-eligible for the first time since 2015

Chris Graham
Published:
liberty
Image: Liberty Athletics

Jim Mora Jr. can obviously coach football.

Mora took over a moribund UConn football program that had won more than three games in a season just once in the past nine years, and with a 36-33 win over #19 Liberty on Saturday, he has the Huskies bowl-eligible in Year 1.

A Zion Turner-to-Kevens Clercius 30-yard TD pass with 5:43 left gave the Huskies (6-5) the lead for good, and UConn stopped Liberty (8-2) on its final drive after forcing an incompletion on a fourth-down pass at midfield with 41 seconds left.

The Flames outgained UConn 474-318, but the Huskies got a defensive touchdown, a 31-yard fumble return by Jackson Mitchell that gave UConn an early 14-3 lead.

The final UConn score came on a short field after the Huskies’ defense got a stop on a fourth-down play at the Liberty 41.

Liberty quarterback Johnathan Bennett suffered his first loss as a starter for the Flames. Bennett completed 22-of-36 pass attempts for 201 yards and a touchdown.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

