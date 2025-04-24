Two Florida men have been arrested after police found $2 million in cocaine during a traffic stop Wednesday on Interstate 95 in Greensville County.

Joel Garcia-Damian, 36, of Doral, Fla., and Luis Abdiel Padilla-Martell, 23, of Miami, Fla., have both been charged with two felonies each: possession with intent to distribute and transport of narcotics into Virginia with the intent to distribute.

According to Virginia State Police, the men were pulled over at approximately 8:49 a.m. for following too closely.

Following a positive alert by a narcotics K-9 dog, a search of the vehicle was conducted. The search yielded 20 kilos of cocaine.

The two Florida men had hearings this morning in Greensville County General District Court.

According to the Virginia Online Case Information System, the next hearing for the men Is scheduled for June 9.