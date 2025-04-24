Home Two Florida men arrested with $2M in cocaine in traffic stop on I-95 in Virginia
Two Florida men arrested with $2M in cocaine in traffic stop on I-95 in Virginia

Two Florida men have been arrested after police found $2 million in cocaine during a traffic stop Wednesday on Interstate 95 in Greensville County.

Joel Garcia-Damian, 36, of Doral, Fla., and Luis Abdiel Padilla-Martell, 23, of Miami, Fla., have both been charged with two felonies each: possession with intent to distribute and transport of narcotics into Virginia with the intent to distribute.

According to Virginia State Police, the men were pulled over at approximately 8:49 a.m. for following too closely.

Following a positive alert by a narcotics K-9 dog, a search of the vehicle was conducted. The search yielded 20 kilos of cocaine.

The two Florida men had hearings this morning in Greensville County General District Court.

According to the Virginia Online Case Information System, the next hearing for the men Is scheduled for June 9.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

