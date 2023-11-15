Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Twenty state AGs push for removal of foreign student visa holders who support Hamas
Politics, U.S. & World

Twenty state AGs push for removal of foreign student visa holders who support Hamas

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
israel gaza
(© Maxim – stock.adobe.com)

A coalition of 20 state attorneys general are calling for the prompt removal of foreign student visa holders who endorsed terror activity.

The state attorneys general sent a letter to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas calling for the removal of foreign student visa holders who have provided material support to foreign terrorist organizations.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is a member of the coalition responding to the fact that college campuses have become hotbeds for antisemitic activity and threats of violence against Jewish students and people at a time when Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) issued a “call to action” asking its college chapters to hold demonstrations on campuses across the country.

SJP has been linked to Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, two entities designated by the U.S. Department of State as “foreign terrorist organizations” since Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, which killed 1,400 men, women, children and babies and 240 were taken captive.

“The terrorist attack on Israel cannot be justified or rationalized. Supporting or endorsing the terrorist organizations who committed the acts is not only immoral, but un-American and peddles dangerous misinformation. Foreign student visa holders endorsing or supporting terrorist organizations do not deserve the privilege and opportunity provided to them,” Miyares said.

The Immigration and Nationality Act provides that “[a]ny alien who … endorses or espouses terrorist activity or persuades others to endorse or espouse terrorist activity or support a terrorist organization” is “ineligible to receive [a] visa[] and ineligible to be admitted to the United States.” 8 U.S.C. 1182(a)(3)(B)(i)(VII). Additionally, anyone who “knowingly provides material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization or attempts or conspires to do so” commits a federal crime.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Albemarle County felon armed with AR-15, handgun arrested near Westhaven playground
2 Preview: Cory Alexander in the house for ACCN as UVA set to face Texas Southern
3 Skill games could result in $500 fine; harsher penalties possible for operators in Virginia
4 Smoke in region due to shift in wind, active wildfires throughout Virginia
5 Twenty state AGs push for removal of foreign student visa holders who support Hamas

Latest News

chris graham rod mullins nascar
Sports

Podcast: Biggest surprises, disappointments, from the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

Rod Mullins/Chris Graham
Fentanyl
Police, Virginia

After tragic overdose in Southwest Virginia, investigators follow the trail for convictions

Crystal Graham

A supplier of pressed fentanyl pills that lead to a tragic overdose in Southwest Virginia pled guilty to a pair of federal drug charges Tuesday.

blue ridge parkway smoke wildfire
Police, Virginia

Forest Service announces temporary closure of portions of Blue Ridge Parkway due to fire

Crystal Graham

The Blue Ridge Parkway will close from milepost 66.3 to milepost 85.9 tonight until further notice. Visitors should plan for a detour.

Local, Police

Albemarle County felon armed with AR-15, handgun arrested near Westhaven playground

Crystal Graham
school classroom teacher
Local, News, Schools

Waynesboro Schools ‘making lemonade out of lemons’ with new program for special ed

Rebecca Barnabi
Local, Schools

Waynesboro School Board approves appropriation to budget for 2023-2024 school year

Rebecca Barnabi
cory alexander charlotte
Basketball, Sports

Preview: Cory Alexander in the house for ACCN as UVA set to face Texas Southern

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy