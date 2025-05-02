Home Tony Bennett-to-San Antonio not happening: Spurs name Johnson head coach
Basketball

Tony Bennett-to-San Antonio not happening: Spurs name Johnson head coach

Chris Graham
Published date:
tony bennett
Photo: UVA Athletics

Remember the rumor floating around last week about former UVA Basketball coach Tony Bennett maybe being a candidate for the coaching job with the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs?

Not happening.

Gregg Popovich is officially stepping down after 29 seasons, and Mitch Johnson, the Popovich assistant who served as the interim coach for most of the 2024-2025 season, has been given the job on a full-time basis.

ICYMI

The Spurs job is one that you’d consider coveted – Popovich was overseeing a rebuild from the David Robinson-Tim Duncan-Tony Parker-Manu Ginobli glory years around 2023 #1 pick Victor Wembenyama, and the team’s first-round pick in 2024, Stephon Castle, was just named NBA Rookie of the Year.

Johnson, 38, is a 2009 Stanford grad who was an assistant at the University of Portland for one year, in 2015-2016, before working with the Spurs’ G League team for three seasons, then advancing to a job on Popovich’s staff in 2019.

San Antonio was 31-45 with Johnson at the helm this past season.

The Spurs posted an 11-19 with Wembenyama missing the final 30 games as the young superstar dealt with issues with a blood clot.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Youngkin vetoes Right to Contraception Act: Reproductive choice remains under attack
2 Three Southwest Virginia corrections officers stabbed by MS-13 gang members
3 Albemarle County: Suspected gang-related shooting injures two adults
4 Tony Bennett-to-San Antonio not happening: Spurs name Johnson head coach
5 Clemson’s Ian Schieffelin transitioning from basketball to football

Latest News

glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin vetoes Right to Contraception Act: Reproductive choice remains under attack

Chris Graham
prison
Virginia

Three Southwest Virginia corrections officers stabbed by MS-13 gang members

Chris Graham

Authorities say members of the MS-13 gang stabbed corrections officers at Wallens Ridge State Prison Friday morning.

Sports

How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2025 in Kentucky

David Evans

Learn how to bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Kentucky. Read about the top online sportsbooks and the best offers and free bets for the race.

uva basketball
Football

Clemson’s Ian Schieffelin transitioning from basketball to football

Chris Graham
Zerenity O’Donnell
Local

Missing: Charlottesville Police asking public for help locating 14-year-old runaway

Crystal Graham
firearm
Local

Albemarle County: Suspected gang-related shooting injures two adults

Crystal Graham
Sports

5 Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Apps in Florida

David Evans

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status