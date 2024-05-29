Swimming: UVA coach Todd DeSorbo announces hire of Margaret Zagrobelny

UVA men’s and women’s swimming and diving head coach Todd DeSorbo announced Wednesday the addition of former Johns Hopkins assistant coach Margaret Zagrobelny to his staff.

Zagrobelny had been a member of the coaching staff at D3 Johns Hopkins since 2018, serving as associate head coach since June of 2022.

During her seven seasons at Hopkins, Zagrobelny coached 152 All-Americans and three national champions on the women’s side. On the men’s side, she coached 200 All-Americans and a pair of national champions.

Zagrobelny is a 2017 graduate of John Carroll, where she was a four-year member of the swim team. She led the Blue Streaks to the 2017 OAC Championship, the program’s first since 2008. She was a member of the record-setting 200 Medley Relay team and finished third in the 100 Back at the 2017 championships. She earned All-OAC honors five times in her career and won three OAC titles.

Prior to coaching at Johns Hopkins, Zagrobelny worked at Susquehanna, where she spent the 2017-2018 season as an assistant swim coach and aquatics director. She helped the Susquehanna women’s team to its eighth straight Landmark Conference Championship and a strong runner-up finish for the men.