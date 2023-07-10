Countries
Culture, Virginia

Summer stocking schedule released for fee fishing areas in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
rainbow trout in lake fishing
(© Duane – stock.adobe.com)

Summer trout stocking is under way in the fee fishing areas at Clinch Mountain in southwest Virginia and Crooked Creek in Carroll County. Stocking takes place four times per week – on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Stocking rotates via stream sections.

Detailed stocking schedules are posted at each location.

The schedule will remain in place through Sept. 30.

A daily permit is required to fish the fee areas for any person over 12 years of age. The daily permit is $8. Anyone 16 or older must also have a valid Virginia freshwater fishing license.

For more information, visit the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources website.

