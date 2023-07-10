Summer stocking schedule released for fee fishing areas in Virginia

Summer trout stocking is under way in the fee fishing areas at Clinch Mountain in southwest Virginia and Crooked Creek in Carroll County. Stocking takes place four times per week – on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Stocking rotates via stream sections.

Detailed stocking schedules are posted at each location.

The schedule will remain in place through Sept. 30.

A daily permit is required to fish the fee areas for any person over 12 years of age. The daily permit is $8. Anyone 16 or older must also have a valid Virginia freshwater fishing license.

For more information, visit the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources website.