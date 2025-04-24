Home Staunton Police arrest, then quickly release, man who shouted death threats at protest
Local, Politics

Staunton Police arrest, then quickly release, man who shouted death threats at protest

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
ryan nicholas patton staunton
Ryan Nicholas Patton, 35, of Augusta County, shouting at people in Staunton on April 19. Photo: Screenshot/Facebook

An Augusta County man who shouted death threats at people on their way to the April 19 anti-Ben Cline protest in Downtown Staunton was arrested on an unrelated charge and quickly released, according to Staunton Police.

Ryan Nicholas Patton, 35, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Augusta County General District Court, a police department spokesman told us on Thursday.

The warrant was for failure to appear in court on a Class 1 misdemeanor assault and battery charge lodged against him on March 3.

A review of Patton’s rap sheet on the Virginia Judiciary Online Case Information System shows a troubling history of alleged offenses, with a long run of nolle prosequis, and convictions in assault and battery cases in 2018 and 2021 and a 2024 public-intoxication case.

Patton is also facing felony drug charges in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District, with the next hearing in that case scheduled for June 10, according to the court system database.

So, it was this kind of guy, with a history of violent acts, who was caught on video at 12:50 p.m. on April 19 walking up a street near the Augusta County Courthouse that had been blocked off by police for security reasons, shouting obscenities at people who were making their way to the political protest.

“He was screaming, basically, you’re going to get yourself killed with this LGBTQ BS, I’m going to kill you, locked and loaded,” a bystander who reached out to us to share the video, and asked not to be named, out of fear of possible retaliation.

Note: we’re sharing the video here with this story through a short from our YouTube channel to further protect the identity of the bystander.

Come after me, basically, not the person who had to endure the insults, and then stepped up to share with us what happened.

The 38-second video, if you click and watch, corroborates the bystander, a member of the LGBTQ+ community, on what went down.

Patton, carrying a large black bag, can be heard on the video shouting, as he walked up the street:

“Shut the fuck up. You’re going to get yourself killed with your queer-ass LGBT bullshit. I’m going to kill you, I promise you. I’m locked and loaded. I’ll kill you.”

At this point, according to the bystander, a police car, with blue lights flashing, pulled up at the scene at the corner of Augusta Street and Frederick Street, and an officer can be heard on the video directing Patton to “get out of the road,” then telling Patton to “come here, I said, come here.”

“I don’t know if the officer heard what I heard,” the bystander said.

After stopping the video, the bystander saw the officer follow Patton into the parking lot around the corner, and later, the officer told the bystander he was just focused on telling Patton to get out of the road.

About a half-hour later, a friend of the bystander made two calls to 911, logged at 1:17 p.m. and 1:20 p.m., about Patton, who was continuing with his concerning behavior.

It was at this point, a police department spokesman told us today, that Patton was arrested, not for the death threats, but for the charge related to the missed court date.

Patton was processed at the police department and released around 3 p.m., and was photographed a half-hour later sitting outside a business on Statler Boulevard.

I shared the information about the arrest and quick release with the bystander who had brought the episode involving Patton to our attention.

“That makes me furious, honestly,” the bystander said.

I’m right there with him.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 UVA Basketball alum Ty Jerome shines in playoff debut in Game 1 Cleveland win
2 Mailbag: Reader doesn’t like defense of Staunton Police for April 19 rally security
3 Tractor trailer driver suffers serious injuries after truck catches fire on I-81
4 Augusta County woman wanted in connection to Nelson County homicide
5 Tim Kaine and Mark Warner need to be more like Chris Van Hollen

Latest News

woman arrest handcuffs
Local

Fredericksburg man arrested, charged with online solicitation of teen

Chris Graham
Norfolk Virginia
Virginia

Arrest made in shooting that injured two on the campus of Norfolk State University

Chris Graham

Norfolk Police have arrested a man following a shooting on Saturday on the campus of Norfolk State University. 

job interview
Local

Waynesboro: Jobfest ’25 to connect job seekers with local employers

Crystal Graham

Lifeworks Project and a number of community partners will host the third annual Jobfest ’25 at the Waynesboro Public Library on April 30.

Education, Local

Staunton, Waynesboro High seniors to participate in Summer Workforce training

Rebecca Barnabi
staunton-rolling-coal-incident-vehicle
Local, Politics

‘No complaints’: Armentrout Towing still on Virginia State Police rotation list

Chris Graham
two Florida men cocaine bust Greensville County
Virginia

Two Florida men arrested with $2M in cocaine in traffic stop on I-95 in Virginia

Crystal Graham
the young bucks aew
Wrestling

AEW takes ‘Dynamite’ to The Big Easy, featuring the in-ring return of The Elite

Ray Petree

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status