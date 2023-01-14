Staunton District Traffic Updates: VDOT work schedule for Jan. 16-20

VDOT has updates its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 8 to 23, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 16 to 7, westbound – Left lane and shoulder closures for maintenance to cable rails and tree and brush removal, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 30 to 29, westbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, January 16 – 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 30 to 33, eastbound and westbound – Right lane and shoulder closures for inspection of bridge over Cowpasture River, Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 42 (Forty Two Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 774 (Staunton Road) and Route 630 (Griffith Road) for inspection of bridge over railway, Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control between Route 688 (Stoughton Lane) and Covington city limits for inspection of bridge over Jackson River, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to noon.

*NEW* Route 60 Business (Ridgeway Street) – Westbound right lane closures between Clifton Forge town limits and Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) for inspection of bridge over Jackson River, Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 717 (Boone Road) and Route 665 (Moss Run Road) for inspection of bridge over Dunlap Creek, Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 42 (Cowpasture River Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Alleghany County line and Route 631 (Indian Hill Road) for inspection of bridge over Cowpasture River, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon.

*NEW* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger traffic control tree removal operations between Redemption Road/Roseloe Lane and Route 649 (Grandview Road), January 16 – 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 189 to 192, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of bridge over Maury River, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mile marker 200 to 205, northbound – Right shoulder closures for tree and brush removal, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Goshen town line and Route 39 (Maury River Road) for maintenance to bridge over Calfpasture River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 223, southbound – Alternating lane closures for survey work, Sunday (January 15) from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for survey and soil-testing work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of January 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 261 (Statler Boulevard, Staunton) – Southbound lane closures for traffic signal work at Richmond Avenue (Route 250) intersection, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control for road and bridge maintenance between Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) and Route 603 (Pond Gap Lane), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through January 27.

Route 795 (Saint James Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 807 (Farm Draft Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Christians Creek, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 13.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 238, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for survey and soil-testing work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of January 30.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 247 to 249, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge demolition work, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Work is related to Route 720 overpass bridge replacement.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control between Switzer Lake Road and West Virginia line for rock removal, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through February 17.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Eastbound right shoulder closures between MLK Jr. Way and Burgess Road for pavement marking and traffic-lane shifts, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement project.

Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 612 (Hopkins Gap Road) and West Virginia state line for shoulder widening, milling and paving, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Traffic uses temporary bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue). Work Zone speed limit 25 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for Linville Creek bridge replacement. Estimated project completion November 2023.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Detour scheduled to be lifted in mid- to late January. Watch for traffic pattern changes and flagging operations as needed. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion April 2023.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 340 – Shoulder closures between Route 660 (Springfield Road) and Route 648 (Sandy Hook Road) for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Old Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures between Route 648 (Sandy Hook Road) and Route 718 (Hinton Road) for utility pole replacement, January 16 – 27 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 276 to 274, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Exit 283, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work along off-ramp, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures between Edinburg town limits and Route 698 (Palmyra Church Road) for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson) – Northbound shoulder closures with traffic shifted to center lane for curb and gutter work, southbound lane closures as needed. Work zone is between Route 292 (Conicville Road) and Route 1316 (Avondale Avenue), through July 31.

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree trimming. Weekdays during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for equipment unloading, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of February 2.

*NEW* Mile marker 308 to 318, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 310 and Exit 315 off-ramps for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 313 to 314, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to Route 17/50 overpass bridge, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound right shoulder near the off-ramps to Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound shoulder closures near the off-ramp to Route 11 (Valley Pike) for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for utility work between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 1372 (Premier Place), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Monday (January 16).

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 659 (Valley Mill Road) – Lane closures for utility work between Route 1288 (Camden Drive) and Route 1270 (Mill Race Drive), Tuesday from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through February 2.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Westbound right lane closures between Route 603 (Castleman Road) and Route 612 (Shepherds Mill Road) for shoulder repairs, Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Route 255 (Bishop Meade Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 651 (Clay Hill Road) and Route 723 (Millwood Road) for brush cutting, Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for equipment and materials unloading, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of February 2.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Flagger traffic control between Shenandoah County line and Route 616 (Messick Road/Richardson Road) for utility work, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Staunton District is on Facebook and Twitter. Follow VDOT statewide accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Flickr. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.