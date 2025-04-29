Home State wildlife resource agency honors communications officer of the year
Virginia

State wildlife resource agency honors communications officer of the year

Crystal Graham
Published date:
communications officer of the year Dana Sanders
Dana Sanders

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources communications center serves as a bridge between multiple agencies and first responders.

In 2024, dispatchers handled nearly 67,000 calls for service including more than 1,200 calls to assist other agencies. The call volume increased by 5,000 over a one-year span, from 2023 to 2024.

A small team of DWR employees are there to answer the call – tasked with protecting employees, more than 8 million guests and important natural resources.

“This nimble team of 13 professionals is always there to answer the call and serve the residents of the Commonwealth and protect Virginia’s natural resources,” said Nancy L. Morey, communications manager.

One communications officer was recently honored as the Communications Officer of the Year.

Dana Sanders was honored at the Virginia Conservation Police award ceremony last month. She answered 2,840 calls in the 2024 calendar year.

“Communications Officer Sanders continually goes above and beyond in service to the Commonwealth, volunteering to cover open shifts and ensuring the call center is ready for any situation,” said Col. John Cobb, DWR law enforcement chief. “Her keen attention to detail is key to keeping officers safe in the field and her outstanding customer service helps constituents feel heard and understood.”

Sanders has been with DWR since 2018 and has more than 25 years of law enforcement dispatching experience. She is the continuity of operations coordinator for the communications center and serves as an auxiliary trainer for the team.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

