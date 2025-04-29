The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources communications center serves as a bridge between multiple agencies and first responders.

In 2024, dispatchers handled nearly 67,000 calls for service including more than 1,200 calls to assist other agencies. The call volume increased by 5,000 over a one-year span, from 2023 to 2024.

A small team of DWR employees are there to answer the call – tasked with protecting employees, more than 8 million guests and important natural resources.

“This nimble team of 13 professionals is always there to answer the call and serve the residents of the Commonwealth and protect Virginia’s natural resources,” said Nancy L. Morey, communications manager.

One communications officer was recently honored as the Communications Officer of the Year.

Dana Sanders was honored at the Virginia Conservation Police award ceremony last month. She answered 2,840 calls in the 2024 calendar year.

“Communications Officer Sanders continually goes above and beyond in service to the Commonwealth, volunteering to cover open shifts and ensuring the call center is ready for any situation,” said Col. John Cobb, DWR law enforcement chief. “Her keen attention to detail is key to keeping officers safe in the field and her outstanding customer service helps constituents feel heard and understood.”

Sanders has been with DWR since 2018 and has more than 25 years of law enforcement dispatching experience. She is the continuity of operations coordinator for the communications center and serves as an auxiliary trainer for the team.

Related stories