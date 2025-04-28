State Police: Two fatalities in crash on Route 460 in Bedford County

Two people are dead after a crash on Route 460 in Bedford County on Sunday.
Charles L. Schlotthober, 77, and Ellen P. Schlotthober, 76, both of Roanoke, died at the scene.
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash.
The crash occurred at 2:09 p.m. at the intersection of Route 698.
A Toyota Tacoma, driven by Schlotthober, attempted to turn onto eastbound Route 460 at the crossover failing to yield the right-of-way, according to police.
The Toyota vehicle was struck by the driver of a Chevrolet Suburban.
The driver of the Chevrolet was injured and transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.