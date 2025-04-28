Home State Police: Two fatalities in crash on Route 460 in Bedford County
Virginia

State Police: Two fatalities in crash on Route 460 in Bedford County

Crystal Graham
Two people are dead after a crash on Route 460 in Bedford County on Sunday.

Charles L. Schlotthober, 77, and Ellen P. Schlotthober, 76, both of Roanoke, died at the scene.

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred at 2:09 p.m. at the intersection of Route 698.

A Toyota Tacoma, driven by Schlotthober, attempted to turn onto eastbound Route 460 at the crossover failing to yield the right-of-way, according to police.

The Toyota vehicle was struck by the driver of a Chevrolet Suburban.

The driver of the Chevrolet was injured and transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

