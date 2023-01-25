Countries
news siriusxm to debut 2023 acc baseball season preview show on thursday
Sports

SiriusXM to debut 2023 ACC Baseball season preview show on Thursday

Chris Graham
Published:

ACC BaseballACC Baseball will be front and center on SiriusXM on Thursday with a 2023 season preview show airing from 2-6 p.m.

The show, hosted by Roddy Jones & Dani Wexelman, will feature interviews with all 14 head coaches and select student-athletes.

If you can’t catch it live, the show also will be available on demand on the SXM App with clips on ACC and SiriusXM social media channels.

The season opens for all teams on Friday, Feb. 17. ACC teams wrap up regular season play on Saturday, May 20, with the ACC Baseball Championship set for May 23-28 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham.

The ACC preseason coaches poll will be released Thursday, Feb. 2, at 3 p.m.

Fans can follow ACC Baseball action at theACC.com.

SiriusXM ACC Baseball Preview Show Guest List

Boston College

  • Mike Gambino, Head Coach
  • Peter Burns, Gr., C

Clemson

  • Erik Bakich, Head Coach
  • Riley Bertram, Gr., INF

Duke

  • Chris Pollard, Head Coach

Florida State

  • Link Jarrett, Head Coach
  • Wyatt Crowell, Jr., P

Georgia Tech

  • Danny Hall, Head Coach
  • Drew Compton, Jr., INF

Louisville

  • Dan McDonnell, Head Coach
  • Jack Payton, Jr., C

Miami

  • Gino DiMare, Head Coach
  • CJ Kayfus, Jr., INF

NC State

  • Elliott Avent, Head Coach
  • Sam Highfill, Jr., P/INF

North Carolina

  • Scott Forbes, Head Coach
  • Vance Honeycutt, So., OF

Notre Dame

  • Shawn Stiffler, Head Coach
  • Carter Putz, Gr., INF

Pitt

  • Mike Bell, Head Coach
  • Sky Duff, Gr., INF

Virginia

  • Brian O’Connor, Head Coach
  • Jake Gelof, Jr., INF/OF

Virginia Tech

  • John Szefc, Head Coach
  • Jack Hurley, Jr., OF

Wake Forest

  • Tom Walter, Head Coach
  • Rhett Lowder, Jr., P

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

