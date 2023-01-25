SiriusXM to debut 2023 ACC Baseball season preview show on Thursday
ACC Baseball will be front and center on SiriusXM on Thursday with a 2023 season preview show airing from 2-6 p.m.
The show, hosted by Roddy Jones & Dani Wexelman, will feature interviews with all 14 head coaches and select student-athletes.
If you can’t catch it live, the show also will be available on demand on the SXM App with clips on ACC and SiriusXM social media channels.
The season opens for all teams on Friday, Feb. 17. ACC teams wrap up regular season play on Saturday, May 20, with the ACC Baseball Championship set for May 23-28 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham.
The ACC preseason coaches poll will be released Thursday, Feb. 2, at 3 p.m.
Fans can follow ACC Baseball action at theACC.com.
SiriusXM ACC Baseball Preview Show Guest List
Boston College
- Mike Gambino, Head Coach
- Peter Burns, Gr., C
Clemson
- Erik Bakich, Head Coach
- Riley Bertram, Gr., INF
Duke
- Chris Pollard, Head Coach
Florida State
- Link Jarrett, Head Coach
- Wyatt Crowell, Jr., P
Georgia Tech
- Danny Hall, Head Coach
- Drew Compton, Jr., INF
Louisville
- Dan McDonnell, Head Coach
- Jack Payton, Jr., C
Miami
- Gino DiMare, Head Coach
- CJ Kayfus, Jr., INF
NC State
- Elliott Avent, Head Coach
- Sam Highfill, Jr., P/INF
North Carolina
- Scott Forbes, Head Coach
- Vance Honeycutt, So., OF
Notre Dame
- Shawn Stiffler, Head Coach
- Carter Putz, Gr., INF
Pitt
- Mike Bell, Head Coach
- Sky Duff, Gr., INF
Virginia
- Brian O’Connor, Head Coach
- Jake Gelof, Jr., INF/OF
Virginia Tech
- John Szefc, Head Coach
- Jack Hurley, Jr., OF
Wake Forest
- Tom Walter, Head Coach
- Rhett Lowder, Jr., P