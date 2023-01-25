SiriusXM to debut 2023 ACC Baseball season preview show on Thursday

ACC Baseball will be front and center on SiriusXM on Thursday with a 2023 season preview show airing from 2-6 p.m.

The show, hosted by Roddy Jones & Dani Wexelman, will feature interviews with all 14 head coaches and select student-athletes.

If you can’t catch it live, the show also will be available on demand on the SXM App with clips on ACC and SiriusXM social media channels.

The season opens for all teams on Friday, Feb. 17. ACC teams wrap up regular season play on Saturday, May 20, with the ACC Baseball Championship set for May 23-28 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham.

The ACC preseason coaches poll will be released Thursday, Feb. 2, at 3 p.m.

Fans can follow ACC Baseball action at theACC.com.

SiriusXM ACC Baseball Preview Show Guest List

Boston College

Mike Gambino, Head Coach

Peter Burns, Gr., C

Clemson

Erik Bakich, Head Coach

Riley Bertram, Gr., INF

Duke

Chris Pollard, Head Coach

Florida State

Link Jarrett, Head Coach

Wyatt Crowell, Jr., P

Georgia Tech

Danny Hall, Head Coach

Drew Compton, Jr., INF

Louisville

Dan McDonnell, Head Coach

Jack Payton, Jr., C

Miami

Gino DiMare, Head Coach

CJ Kayfus, Jr., INF

NC State

Elliott Avent, Head Coach

Sam Highfill, Jr., P/INF

North Carolina

Scott Forbes, Head Coach

Vance Honeycutt, So., OF

Notre Dame

Shawn Stiffler, Head Coach

Carter Putz, Gr., INF

Pitt

Mike Bell, Head Coach

Sky Duff, Gr., INF

Virginia

Brian O’Connor, Head Coach

Jake Gelof, Jr., INF/OF

Virginia Tech

John Szefc, Head Coach

Jack Hurley, Jr., OF

Wake Forest