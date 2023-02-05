Shorthanded VMI struggles, loses on the road at Mercer, 80-54

VMI was down starter Rickey Bradley Jr. from the opening tip, then lost senior guard Sean Conway to a first-half injury, and could never really get going in an 80-54 loss at Mercer on Saturday.

The Keydets (6-19, 1-11 SoCon) were paced by freshman guard Tony Felder Jr., who scored 17 points on the day after going 6-of-13 from the field and 3-of-7 from three-point range

Freshman Asher Woods went 6-of-12 from the field and 3-of-5 from three-point range for 15 points

Conway was held to 0-of-5 shooting in the opening half and did not play the second following his injury.

Jalyn McCreary led the Bears (12-13, 5-7 SoCon) with 22 points on the afternoon going 10-of-20 from the field.