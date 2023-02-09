Shorthanded George Mason struggles on offense, gets waxed at Duquesne, 75-52

George Mason shot 37.3 percent and committed 21 turnovers in a 75-52 loss at Duquesne on Wednesday.

Mason (13-12, 5-7 A-10) was without Victor Bailey Jr. (hand) and Blake Jones (concussion protocol) for the game.

“When your margin for error is small you just have to be really good on both sides of the ball. We weren’t, and that’s the outcome you get,” Patriots coach Kim English said. “It’s disappointing, but I think it was deserved. When you’re down guys, everybody has to step up their game up individually, and collectively we have to play better as a group. I don’t think we did that tonight.”

Josh Oduro led the Green & Gold with his 10th double-double of the season, tallying team highs in points (13), rebounds (13) and assists (3) in 27 minutes.

DeVon Cooper chipped in 12 points, knocked down three triples and dished out two assists for Mason.