Shenandoah County: Winchester man dies from injuries in Interstate 81 crash

A Winchester man was killed when his vehicle, which was suffering from an apparent mechanical issue, was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81.

The crash occurred on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 81 at the 270 mile-marker in Shenandoah County, according to Virginia State Police.

A 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-81 when it collided with a 2003 Honda Accord that was stopped in the right travel lane due to unknown mechanical issues. The impact caused the tractor-trailer to run off the left side of the roadway and overturn in the median. The Honda was pushed off the right side of the roadway into the guardrail.

The driver of the Honda, Arturo Garcia Silverio, 39, of Winchester, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Two passengers in the Honda, a 29-year-old female and a 26-year-old female, suffered minor injuries in the crash. Both females fled the scene of the crash but were located a short time later and were transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 23-year-old male, of Brampton, Ontario, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.