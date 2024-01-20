Countries
Rocktown Games, Beards and Broads announce Super Smash Bros anniversary tournament
Sports

Rocktown Games, Beards and Broads announce Super Smash Bros anniversary tournament

Crystal Graham
Published date:
nintendo 64 game console and controller
(© Luciano_Marques – stock.adobe.com)

Rocktown Games and Beards and Broads will be hosting a Super Smash Bros. Tournament on Sunday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Super Smash Bros.

The original Super Smash Bros. was released in Japan on Jan. 21, 1999.

The game is a fighting brawl where you can play as a number of popular Nintendo characters such as Mario, Link and Donkey Kong.  Smash Bros has a big fan base including a competitive e-sports scene.

Rocktown Game’s Tournament will be hosted by Beards and Broads in their Broadway location.

The tournament will be a double elimination format where each player will have a second chance in the losers bracket if they lose any single match.

The game will be the original Super Smash Bros. for the Nintendo 64 played on original hardware.

Each contestant will pay a $25 entry fee all of which will be awarded to the top three players.

The winner will receive 60 percent of the prize pool, second place will receive 30 percent, and third place will get 10 percent.

The tournament will start at 11 a.m. at 175 N Central St. in Broadway.

To sign up or for more information, call Beards and Brauds at (540) 830-9658 or email Rocktown Games at [email protected].

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

