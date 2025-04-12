Roanoke: Large-scale drug trafficker facing charges after sting operation

A Roanoke man is facing charges after a large-scale investigation and subsequent sting operation recovered firearms, cash and drugs.

The Virginia State Police Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force conducted the narcotics operation on Campbell Avenue SW in the city.

A search warrant at the address led to the seizure of:

6.2 kilograms of suspected cocaine

54 grams of crack cocaine

1500 grams of marijuana

Three firearms

$75,020 in cash

HIDTA was assisted by the Drug Enforcement Administration in the April 5 operation.

Charges will be forthcoming on the 41-year-old male suspect, who has not bee named.

This case also remains under investigation.

The Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force is comprised of investigative personnel from the Virginia State Police, the City of Roanoke Police Department, Salem Police Department, Roanoke County Police Department and Vinton Police Department.