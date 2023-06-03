Countries
newsrichmond flying squirrels break losing skid with walk off win on friday night
Richmond Flying Squirrels break losing skid with walk-off win on Friday night

Chris Graham
Published date:
(© chones – stock.adobe.com)

Top San Francisco Giants prospect Marco Luciano propelled the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a walk-off 6-5 win over the Erie SeaWolves Friday night at The Diamond.

It was the first walk-off victory for the Flying Squirrels (22-26) and their first win against the SeaWolves (27-22), the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on the homestand.

Evened up at 5-5 in the ninth inning, Hayden Cantrelle made a diving stop at third base for the first out. Matt Frisbee (Win, 4-0) allowed a single but the Richmond defense turned a 4-6-3 double play to force the bottom of the ninth.

In the bottom of the ninth, Vaun Brown lined a single against Angel De Jesus (Loss, 1-2) and advanced to third base on a passed ball and a wild pitch. Luciano drew a 3-0 count and lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Brown and finishing a 6-5, walk-off victory.

Erie opened the scoring in the top of the second inning when Ben Malgeri lined an RBI single to center field, giving the SeaWolves a 1-0 lead.

With two outs in the bottom of the second, Jimmy Glowenke and Carter Williams worked back-to-back singles to put runners at first and second. Brett Auerbach zipped an RBI single to left field, scoring Glowenke and evened the score, 1-1.

The SeaWolves punched ahead, 3-1, in the fourth off a two-run homer from Julio Rodriguez.

Richmond snatched the lead back at 5-3 after a four-run fifth inning. Brown started the scoring with an RBI double against Erie starter Ty Madden.

After a walk to Marco Luciano to put two runners on, Andy Thomas rocketed a three-run homer to right field, sending the Flying Squirrels to a 5-3 advantage. It was Thomas’ fifth home run of the season, and he finished the night with two hits.

Reliever Wil Jensen allowed a two-out single in the top of the seventh and was replaced by Raymond Burgos. On the second pitch of the at-bat, Colt Keith drove a two-run homer to right field and tied the game, 5-5.

The Flying Squirrels will face the SeaWolves on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Right-hander Kai-Wei Teng (0-2, 5.09) will start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long (4-3, 3.76).

On Saturday, the Flying Squirrels will debut their “Marvel-ized” on-field looks that you can rock, too. Enjoy fireworks up close inside the fences following the game.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

