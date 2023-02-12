Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news program defining win virginia women upset 22 nc state to snap losing skid
Sports

Program-defining win? Virginia women upset #22 NC State to snap losing skid

Chris Graham
Published:
uva nc state upset
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia got 22 points from Taylor Valladay and connected on 13-of-16 at the line in the final four minutes to hold off #22 NC State in a 71-59 win on Sunday in Charlottesville.

The win snaps a seven-game losing streak for UVA (15-11, 4-11 ACC), and was the first by a Virginia team against a ranked opponent since a W over Florida State in 2017.

NC State (17-8, 7-7 ACC) got 22 points from Jada Boyd, but the Pack’s leading scorer, Diamond Johnson, scored just five points on 1-of-12 shooting, going 0-of-8 from three against a zone defense employed by Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton to try to cover for her shortened roster.

UVA led 28-24 at the break after holding State to 28.6 percent shooting, and the shooting woes would persist for the Wolfpack, which would finish 4-of-28 from three.

The Cavaliers used a 9-0 run early in the second half to grow their lead to 39-27, and following a second-chance basket by the Wolfpack’s River Baldwin, Kaydan Lawson connected on a three and Valladay led a fast break for another basket to increase the lead to 44-29.

NC State managed to close UVA’s lead to 50-43 with 7:50 remaining on a driving layup by Aziaha James, but that was as close as the game would get, despite the ‘Hoos having to play most of the fourth quarter with Camryn Taylor, McKenna Dale and London Clarkson with four fouls.

Taylor fouled out with 4:37 remaining, and Dale picked up her fifth foul at the 3:07 mark. UVA ended the game with six players.

“I’m really, really, really proud of our group,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “We’ve been through a lot of adversity outside of the game, and people just see a losing streak and things like that, but there’s just been so many things that have happened behind the scenes. So, even being down to eight players that are available to play, we never wavered. Our players just kept believing, they kept believing in me, kept believing in each other, kept believing in themselves, believing in the game plan.

“We’ve been close in a lot of games, but no one no one’s feeling sorry for themselves, we didn’t want any pity or anything like that. We just kept fighting and when you do that, great things can happen and that’s what happened tonight.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Virginia Tech Basketball Notebook: Basile huge again for Hokies in win at Notre Dame
2 Two D.C. teens arrested in connection with Arlington County carjacking
3 Program-defining win? Virginia women upset #22 NC State to snap losing skid
4 Podcast: Duke got screwed, because, news flash, it’s Tony Bennett’s ACC now
5 On a mission: Cancer research for animals may translate to cure for humans

Latest News

virginia tech men's basketball
Sports

Virginia Tech Basketball Notebook: Basile huge again for Hokies in win at Notre Dame

Chris Graham
police car
Virginia

Two D.C. teens arrested in connection with Arlington County carjacking

Chris Graham

Two juveniles are in custody in connection with an armed carjacking in the Aurora Highlands neighborhood in Arlington County on Saturday evening.

tony bennett
Sports

Podcast: Duke got screwed, because, news flash, it’s Tony Bennett’s ACC now

Chris Graham

Yeah, it's hilarious. Duke's ownership of the ACC has now officially been passed on. The ACC confirmed as much with that statement after the 69-62 Virginia overtime win about how the refs blew the call at the end of regulation.

malora bush virginia tech
Virginia

On a mission: Cancer research for animals may translate to cure for humans

Crystal Graham
kihei clark reece beekman
Sports

Duke did get screwed: And it’s the best thing I’ve ever seen in a basketball game

Chris Graham
nate williams CST harrisonburg
Culture

R&B legend Nate Williams at CST for Black History Month

Crystal Graham
kid LAROI
Culture

The Kid LAROI brings college tour to UVA, John Paul Jones Arena

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy