Preview: Virginia Tech looks to reverse fortunes with Boston College

Virginia Tech rolled into Chestnut Hill before Christmas on a roll, with an 11-1 record and Top 25 ranking.

Not only did the Hokies slink home with a 70-65 overtime loss, but they lost shooting guard Hunter Cattoor to an elbow injury that would sideline him for the next four games, all of which turned into Tech losses, the start of a spiral that saw the team lose eight of 10.

Things may be back on track now. Virginia Tech (14-9, 4-8 ACC) has won three of its last four, including home wins over Duke and Virginia, and the Hokies are looking to build on those with Boston College in town Wednesday night.

The first matchup

Tech had to rally from nine-point deficit in the final 4:19 just to force overtime, but the Hokies were only 3-of-10 from the floor in the extra period, one of the makes an extraneous layup with two seconds left from Sean Pedulla that just made the final score look a little better.

Pedulla and Justyn Mutts each had 18 to lead Virginia Tech, which was undone by poor shooting (40.9 percent) and 15 turnovers, which BC converted into a 15-6 advantage in points off turnovers.

Boston College (11-13, 5-8 ACC) shot just 40.3 percent, but only committed nine turnovers.

The Eagles got 21 points from Makai Ashton-Langford and 18 from Devin McGlockton.

Quick note on BC

Boston College is ahead of Virginia Tech in the ACC standings, but it’s a bit deceptive. The Eagles have the win head to head, then two over Notre Dame, one over Louisville, and then one other nice win, at home over Clemson last week.

Projections