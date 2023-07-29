Portland Sea Dogs break open scoreless tie in big way, streak to 12-0 win over Richmond

The Richmond Flying Squirrels were silenced in a 12-0 shutout loss to the Portland Sea Dogs on Friday night at The Diamond.

All 12 runs for the Sea Dogs (56-38, 16-9), the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, scored over the final four innings.

It marked the sixth shutout loss for the Flying Squirrels (48-46, 15-10), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, this season.

After five scoreless innings with three hits, the Sea Dogs stacked three runs and four hits to take a 3-0 advantage in the sixth. With two outs and a runner at second base, Chase Meidroth ripped an RBI single against Spencer Bivens (Loss, 1-3) to break the scoreless tie. Blaze Jordan and Phillip Sikes followed with RBI singles to give Portland a three-run advantage.

Nick Yorke padded the Portland advantage to four runs with an RBI double in the seventh inning.

The Sea Dogs loaded the bases with one out in the top of the eighth inning against Richmond reliever Jose Cruz. Tyler Dearden worked a bases-loaded walk to score Meidroth from third base and Tyler Esplin ripped a bases-clearing triple to push Portland ahead, 8-0.

Later in the inning, Corey Rosier notched an RBI single to give the Sea Dogs a 9-0 lead.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the ninth inning, Esplin punched a two-RBI single, and Rosier drove in a run with a base hit to move the Portland advantage to 12-0.

Portland reliever Dylan Spacke set down the Flying Squirrels with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout to complete the Sea Dogs win.

Portland starter Grant Gambrell (Win, 4-2) extinguished the Richmond offense through seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and one walk with eight strikeouts.

In his second start this season, Wil Jensen racked up four scoreless innings and struck out three batters.

The Flying Squirrels will face the Sea Dogs Saturday night with a first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (1-1, 6.75) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Portland right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez (1-0, 0.75).

On Saturday, the Flying Squirrels celebrate our military heroes with Military Appreciation Night presented by The Good Feet Store. The team will wear specialty jerseys with auction proceeds to benefit TAPS and veterans or active-duty military can present their ID for two free general admission tickets while supplies last.

