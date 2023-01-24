Poll Watch: Virginia rises to sixth in new USA Today coaches Top 25

Virginia, on a five-game winning streak, jumped several spots in both the AP and USA Today polls this week.

UVA (15-3, 7-2 ACC) is sixth in the USA Today coaches poll and seventh in the AP writers poll, up from 10th in both polls last week.

Virginia is again this week the ACC’s top-ranked team.

Also ranked this week are Miami (15-4, 6-3 ACC), which is 19th in the coaches poll and 20th in the AP poll; Clemson (16-4, 8-1 ACC), which is 23rd in the coaches poll and 24th in the AP poll; and Duke (14-5, 5-3 ACC), which is 25th in the coaches poll.

Virginia gets the mid-week bye this week, meaning the Cavaliers don’t play again until Saturday, against Boston College (9-11, 3-6 ACC), at noon ET in Charlottesville.