Home Police: Charlottesville man armed, wanted in connection with shooting on Carlton Avenue
Police: Charlottesville man armed, wanted in connection with shooting on Carlton Avenue

Crystal Graham
Travis William Herndon

A 25-year-old Charlottesville man wanted for a shooting is armed, and police say he is not in custody at this time.

Travis William Herndon is wanted in connection with a shooting on Thursday at 12:06 a.m. in the 1300 block of Carlton Avenue.

An 18-year-old female victim was found with gunshot wounds to her upper body in a vehicle that had crashed into a home trailer.

The victim was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center where she is in stable condition with serious injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The charges against Herndon include:

  • 18.2-51.2:  Aggravated malicious wounding
  • 18.2-51:  Malicious wounding
  • 18.2-51/18.2-26:  Attempted malicious wounding
  • 18.2-154:  Malicious shooting at an occupied vehicle
  • 18.2-308.2:  Possession of firearm by violent felon

Anyone with information on Herndon’s whereabouts is asked to contact (434) 977-4000.

