Ryan Blaney was cruising to victory in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway when the unthinkable happened – he ran out of gas.

The err in fuel technology allowed his Team Penske teammate Austin Cindric to race to his first victory since the 2022 Daytona 500.

Rod Mullins and Chris Graham discuss the race, which also included a dustup between Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch, and talk some more NASCAR business on this week’s podcast.

