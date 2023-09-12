Countries
On the Road Collaborative awarded $8K grant from Rotary Club of Waynesboro
Local, Schools

On the Road Collaborative awarded $8K grant from Rotary Club of Waynesboro

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Photo Credit: science photo

The Rotary Club of Waynesboro has awarded its 2023-24 District to On the Road Collaborative.

On the Road is a nonprofit organization that works with youth by providing after school programs and transportation. The nonprofit serves 80 to 95 students at Kate Collins Middle School who are from low-income households, but is open to all students.

Rotary Club funding will enable the nonprofit to increase Technology- based Career Enrichment for Middle (and High) School Youth. The $8,000 grant will fund several career enrichment programs:

  • STEM (Robotics, MakerSpace, Coding, etc.) – purchase robotics kits, materials for a maker space like 3D printer, and laptops and iPads for Coding and other computer science projects
  • Photography, Music Production, and other Visual Arts – purchase cameras, tripods, and other arts equipment

The Rotary Club of Waynesboro awards community grants to organizations who are working to make a difference in the community.

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

