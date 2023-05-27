Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsmens lacrosse 2 virginia drops ot heartbreaker to 3 notre dame 13 12
Sports

Men’s Lacrosse: #2 Virginia drops OT heartbreaker to #3 Notre Dame, 13-12

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva lacrosse
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia led 12-11 with 52 seconds to go, but Notre Dame won the last three faceoffs, including the only one of the OT, leading to the game-winning goal from Brian Tevlin in a 13-12 Irish win in Saturday’s national semifinal matchup.

The loss ends the 2023 season for the #2 seed UVA (13-4).

Notre Dame (13-2), the #3 seed, advances to Monday’s national championship game against top-seeded Duke (15-3).

Virginia had won the two regular-season matchups with Notre Dame, 15-10 in South Bend on March 25, and 12-8 in Charlottesville on April 30.

The Irish took control early, scoring the game’s first two goals, but Virginia would rally to tie it up at the break, 6-6.

A Griffin Shutz goal with 10:24 to go put the Cavaliers up two, at 10-8, and a Petey LaSalla goal at the 8:54 mark made it 11-9 ‘Hoos.

It would stay there until the 2:38 mark, when Chris Kavanaugh found the back of the net to get Notre Dame back to 11-10, and then Eric Dobson scored 31 seconds later to knot the game at 11.

Thomas McKonvey put Virginia back on top, 12-11, with a goal at the 52-second mark.

The Irish won the ensuing faceoff, and a Jake Taylor goal with 32 ticks remaining in regulation tied the score and set up the overtime.

Connor Shellenberger had three goals and three assists for Virginia, capping a three-game NCAA Tournament run in which he had 11 goals and 11 assists all told.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 20-year-old male dead after drowning at Stoney Creek Resort in Augusta County
2 News Virginian, Daily Progress switching to three-day-a-week print schedule
3 Virginia Republicans weigh in on McCarthy-Biden debt-ceiling, budget deal
4 Waynesboro Generals alums Denny Walling, Mike Lowell named to VBL Hall of Fame
5 Virginia Athletics doesn’t want to play a serious NIL game: How this affects UVA hoops

Latest News

newspapers
Local

News Virginian, Daily Progress switching to three-day-a-week print schedule

Chris Graham
congress
U.S./World

Virginia Republicans weigh in on McCarthy-Biden debt-ceiling, budget deal

Chris Graham

At least two House Republicans from Virginia aren’t on board with the debt-ceiling compromise announced by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden on Saturday.

police car
Local

20-year-old male dead after drowning at Stoney Creek Resort in Augusta County

Crystal Graham

A New Market man is dead after being recovered from a lake after an apparent drowning at Stoney Creek Resort in Greenville Saturday night.

valley league baseball
Sports

Waynesboro Generals alums Denny Walling, Mike Lowell named to VBL Hall of Fame

Chris Graham
pedestrians in crosswalk
U.S./World

Americans walk less than others throughout world; safety could be key to reversing the trend

Crystal Graham
elizabeth massie writer author
Culture

Augusta County author Elizabeth Massie to be honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Crystal Graham
police
Local

Albemarle County Police pursuit ends with driver, passenger in custody

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy