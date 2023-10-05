Countries
MAGA billionaires writing big checks to swing Virginia General Assembly elections
MAGA billionaires writing big checks to swing Virginia General Assembly elections

Chris Graham
Published date:
Remember the story about the big-money donations that Glenn Youngkin has been raising to try to swing the 2023 Virginia General Assembly elections?

One came from a $2 million check written by far-right billionaire Jeff Yass. Another came from a $1 million check written by far-right billionaire Thomas Peterffy.

The Peterffy guy has donated $3 million this year to Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC.

These MAGA billionaires really, really want Virginia to go Republican.

Hat tip to the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee for bringing this to my attention.

The DLCC last week announced that it is committing $2 million to try to hold ground in the Virginia legislative races.

That money is a drop in the bucket when you’re going up against individuals for whom $2 million is akin to loose change in the couch.

“Thanks to our amazing grassroots and donor level support, so far we’ve been able to keep pace with Gov. Youngkin flooding the state with MAGA billionaire dollars in an effort to strip Virginians of the fundamental freedoms we hold near and dear. However, to continue to keep pace, we need all hands on deck in Virginia now — be it donors, grassroots funders, or volunteers. There is no tomorrow, the time to get involved is now,” said Abhi Rahman, the communications director for the DLCC.

“The future of the Commonwealth, reproductive healthcare in the South, and fundamental freedoms of all Virginians depend on it. We are all hands on deck to show Youngkin and his billionaires that they cannot buy an abortion ban in Virginia,” Rahman said.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

