The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a missing 46-year-old man.

Hany Saleh was last seen around his residence in the 45000 block of Grammercy Terrace in Sterling on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Anyone with any information regarding the possible whereabouts of Hany Saleh is asked to call Detective Rodriguez at 703-777-1021 or 911.