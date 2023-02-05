Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news longwood stifles campbell shoots 52 7 percent in dominant 74 50 victory
Sports

Longwood stifles Campbell, shoots 52.7 percent, in dominant 74-50 victory

Chris Graham
Published:
longwood basketball
Logo: Longwood Athletics

Longwood held Campbell to 35.7 shooting in a defense-powered 74-50 win on Saturday in Farmville.

The Lancers (16-9, 8-4 Big South) also held the Camels to a 4-of-23 effort from three and forced 14 turnovers on Back in Black Night at Willett Hall.

“This goes back to the past 10 days, to be honest, but we’ve had a different team the past 10 days in our approach. In our practices, there’s been a lot more purpose and passion,” Longwood coach Griff Aldrich said. “We didn’t get the result we wanted against Winthrop, but you’ve now seen us put together two first halves that were pretty dominant. Up 17 both halves, and I attribute that to the fact that our guys are preparing themselves the right way.”

Longwood, on its side, shot a torrid 52.7 percent, getting 13 points and nine rebounds from Isaiah Wilkins, and 11 points from DA Houston.

The Lancers led 35-18 at the break, then extended their lead to as much as 29 in the second half.

“We are going to enjoy this one,” Aldrich said. “It’s been a rough stretch. We’ve got another big one against Presbyterian on Wednesday. We barely won that one down in South Carolina. We have to come ready and prepared, so we will start that prep after we get a little bit of time off tomorrow.”

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

isaac mckneely
, ,

Virginia Tech Basketball Notebook: Hokies solid on D, big day for Mutts, ‘the abyss’
Chris Graham
vmi

Shorthanded VMI struggles, loses on the road at Mercer, 80-54
Chris Graham

VMI was down starter Rickey Bradley Jr. from the opening tip, then lost senior guard Sean Conway to a first-half injury, and could never really get going in an 80-54 loss at Mercer on Saturday.

George Mason

George Mason can’t overcome awful shooting, loses 69-61 at Loyola Chicago
Chris Graham

George Mason shot a season-low 32 percent, including just 26.1 percent in the second half, in a 69-61 setback at Loyola Chicago on Saturday afternoon inside Gentile Arena.

us china
,

U.S. fighter jets shoot down Chinese spy balloon off South Carolina coast
Chris Graham
tony bennett
, ,

What did we just see? Five observations from Virginia’s 74-68 loss at Virginia Tech
Chris Graham
franklin dunk
, ,

Virginia Tech grits out 74-68 win over #4 Virginia: Huge win for Hokies with NCAA bid in mind
Chris Graham
Black veterinarians VT NABV
, ,

Only 1.2 percent of veterinarians are Black – students working to change that
Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy