Indivisible Charlottesville is leading a protest rally at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Albemarle County Office Building as part of the May Day National Day of Action.

You know the drill.

“With so much at stake for American working families, many of whom are barely getting by now, we need these nationwide Days of Action to send a loud, clear message to a reckless and corrupt Trump administration and its congressional cronies: federal policies must once again prioritize good jobs, reliable public services, and a fair economy,” said Indivisible Charlottesville organizer Dan Doernberg.

There are also May Day events on Thursday at noon in Lexington (22 W. Nelson St., downtown), and at noon in Harrisonburg (70 N. Mason St., in front of Ben Cline’s district office).

Nothing here in Staunton or Waynesboro, which is disappointing, but there are options in short driving distance.

The organizers in Charlottesville are hoping for something on the scale of the April 5 rally there at Stonefield, whose owners announced a couple of months ago will soon be home to a Tesla dealership.

The April 5 Charlottesville event drew in the range of 5,000 people.

Funny how we’re not hearing from or seeing much of Elon Musk lately.

The weather forecast looks good for all three local events – temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s, with a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Last word here to Doernberg:

“We’re fighting for a better future that prioritizes the needs of our families and neighborhoods rather than further enrichment of the top 1 percent,” Doernberg said.