Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Liberty drops home contest to Grand Canyon, 69-64: Flames have lost three of last four
Basketball, Sports

Liberty drops home contest to Grand Canyon, 69-64: Flames have lost three of last four

Chris Graham
Published date:
liberty university
(© Rosemarie
– stock.adobe.com)

Liberty raced out to an early 17-point lead, but Grand Canyon got back in the game with a couple of big runs on the way to a 69-64 win in Lynchburg on Saturday.

The setback snaps the Flames’ 20-game home winning streak.

Liberty (7-3) raced out to an early 23-6 lead in the first 8:08 of the game, knocking down 8-of-14 field goal attempts (57.1 percent) in the process, but Grand Canyon (8-1) got back into it with a 15-0 run, and the game would go into the half tied at 32-32.

The Flames’ biggest lead of the second half was nine points (46-37). GCU used a 14-4 run to take a 51-50 edge at the 8:12 mark, and took its biggest lead of the afternoon, 62-55, with 2:33 left, but the Flames closed to within one with a six-point spurt.

Shiloh Robinson’s tip-in at the 1:18 mark cut the GCU lead to one, 62-61.

In the closing minute, Liberty had a chance to claim the lead, but Colin Porter’s jumper rimmed in and out with 37 seconds left. GCU’s Ray Harrison knocked down a pair of foul shots to bump the guests’ lead up to three, 64-61.

Porter split a pair of free throws to cut the GCU edge to two, 64-62, and Joseph Venzant collected Porter’s missed second free throw. Venzant’s follow-up attempt bounced off the rim.

GCU converted 5-of-6 free throws in the closing 19.6 seconds, with Harrison knocking down 4-of-4, to secure the victory.

“I’m thankful for our fans. They had our arena rocking,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “That was a great atmosphere and fun college basketball atmosphere to be a part of, not so much to be on the wrong side of the scoreboard. Our guys are thankful and blessed to have an opportunity to play against such a quality opponent in the arena.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County School Board approves updated policy regarding LGBTQ students
2 Black male suspect shot, in hospital after reportedly attacking Clifton Forge PD officer
3 ‘Across the Commonwealth and beyond’: Waynesboro celebrates VMNH mobile exhibit
4 Virginia weather on Sunday: Warm start, heavy rain, gusty winds … maybe some snow?
5 Swifties, beware: I almost became a victim to a Taylor Swift ticket scam

Latest News

basketball
Basketball, Sports

Longwood makes it nine wins in a row with 62-61 nailbiter at Delaware State

Chris Graham
richmond virginia
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Richmond: Police make arrest in Aug. 28 murder of Hopewell man

Chris Graham

A Richmond man is in custody in connection with an Aug. 28 murder on Richmond Highway.

police
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Amber Alert: Missing Virginia Beach 2-year-old may be in extreme danger

Chris Graham

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department, for a child abduction that occurred on Saturday at 7:15 a.m.

police crime scene
Cops & Courts, Local

Black male suspect shot, in hospital after reportedly attacking Clifton Forge PD officer

Chris Graham
israel gaza
Politics, U.S. & World

Winslow Myers: Hamas cannot destroy Israel; Israel cannot wipe out Hamas

Winslow Myers
road
Local

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT road work schedule for Dec. 11-15

Chris Graham
road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT road work schedule for Dec. 11-15

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy