Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newslegislation would eliminate antiquated tax on student loans
U.S./World

Legislation would eliminate antiquated tax on student loans

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Nusara – stock.adobe.com)

When American students take out loans to pursue a college education, they acquire origination fees.

The fees existed to offset the costs of private-sector partners who serviced federal student loans, but such partners no longer exist. Yet, students continue to pay an origination fee, receive a smaller loan than expected and are required to pay back the total amount of their loan plus interest.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia teamed up with Sens. Mike Braun of Indiana, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Chris Coons of Delaware and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland last week to introduce the Student Loan Tax Elimination Act.

“Everyone loses when Virginia students are confronted with massive amounts of debt,” said Kaine. “It’s critical that we do more to make education affordable, including by getting rid of an antiquated fee that essentially taxes student loan borrowers for no reason. This bipartisan, commonsense legislation would do that.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Waynesboro’s Kenny Brooks on coaching in the Final Four: ‘A very cool moment’
2 ‘Not forgotten’: Birth mother, grandmother fight for parental rights for two children
3 UVA establishes working group to address gun violence, community safety
4 George Mason University president makes case for FBI headquarters in Springfield
5 Women’s Final Four Preview: Virginia Tech-LSU, Iowa-South Carolina

Latest News

final four
Sports

Women’s Final Four Preview: Virginia Tech-LSU, Iowa-South Carolina

Scott Ratcliffe
coen king
Sports

Virginia working to replace shutdown corners Fentrell Cypress, Anthony Johnson

Chris Graham

Virginia cornerbacks Fentrell Cypress and Anthony Johnson were among the best corners in the country last year, but both are gone – Cypress to Florida State, Johnson to the NFL Draft.

staunton
Local

Staunton’s Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court moving to Hardy Lot downtown

Rebecca Barnabi

The city of Staunton will begin issuing a request for proposals in the design of a new facility for the Juvenile & Domestic Relations (J&DR) District Court.

childrens tower VCU richmond
Virginia

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU’s Children’s Tower set to open April 30

Crystal Graham
pregnant woman
Virginia

New Virginia legislation will help mothers recoup pregnancy, delivery expenses

Crystal Graham
department of justice logo 2023
Local

Drug dealer in Greene, Albemarle counties sentenced to 20 years in fentanyl death

Crystal Graham
jail handcuffs
Local

Arrington teen faces drug, weapons charges from task force investigation

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy