Legislation would cut red tape for veterans to earn CDL and join trucking workforce

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger turned the ignition on a bipartisan bill to prevent bureaucracy from slowing down veterans entering the trucking workforce.

The Veteran Improvement Commercial Driver License Act would cut red tape for CDL schools and veterans looking to use their GI benefits to pay for CDL education programs.

The legislation would introduce at a time when the United States is facing a shortage of 80,000 drivers. Some estimates reveal that the shortage could be 160,000 by 2030. Trucking shortages affect the nation’s supply chains, worsen bottle necks and delay delivery times. An estimated 8,400 commercial driving programs are approved for use by eligible veterans under the GI bill.

Spanberger has consistently worked to address the trucking workforce shortage in Virginia and across the country — as well as support current drivers. Last month, Spanberger reintroduced her bipartisan bill to establish a refundable income tax credit for qualified commercial truck drivers.

When an approved trucking school opens a secondary facility in a new location, existing laws require the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and state regulators to deny the branch’s ability to receive GI benefits for two years.

Spanberger’s legislation would shrink this time and exempt new branches of established commercial driver-training facilities from this statutory waiting period as long as the primary training facility has been approved to receive benefits by the VA and state approving agencies.

“America’s trucking industry is facing a major workforce shortage. Meanwhile, thousands of veterans have the skills and work ethic to join this sector, make an impact, and help us reduce supply chain challenges across our economy,” Spanberger said. “This bipartisan bill would cut red tape for these veterans, so that they can more quickly enter the trucking workforce. By making sure GI Benefits apply to these programs, we would make a commonsense fix, reward our Veterans for their service, and prevent them from waiting to hit the road.”

CDL schools must still comply with state and VA rules regarding curriculum standards to ensure no programs are exploiting veterans or offering fraudulent courses.

“When the brave men and women in our armed forces return home, the last thing they should have to worry about is red tape preventing them from realizing the American dream that they fought to defend,” President & CEO of American Trucking Associations Chris Spear said. “Improving veterans’ access to CDL programs will open the door of opportunity to good-paying, in-demand jobs in the trucking industry.”

Jerome Redmond, chairman of the Commercial Vehicle Training Association, said the legislation is commonsense and would reduce barriers faced by veterans in getting high-quality training for good paying careers.

“Because of their extensive training, exceptional professionalism and mission-focused approach, veterans are ideal candidates to join the trucking workforce. The relief provided under this bipartisan proposal will give veterans additional choices when seeking out professional truck driving careers,” Redmond said.

U.S. Reps. Chuck Edwards of North Carolina and Chris Pappas of New Hampshire are cosponsors of the legislation, as well as original cosponsor U.S. Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona. A companion bill is led in the U.S. Senate by U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer of Nebraska and Alex Padilla of California.

“In rural areas like Western North Carolina, veterans have to drive for hours to get training for a commercial driver license because closer facilities are forced to wait two years to accept GI Bill benefits. The truck driver shortage is worsening, and obtaining a CDL can provide veterans with good, high-paying jobs when they finish their service,” Edwards said. “H.R. 2830 will cut red tape and expand veterans’ access to timely and quality training. I’m pleased to introduce this commonsense, bipartisan bill with my colleagues, Congressman Pappas, Congressman Crane, and Congresswoman Spanberger to expand opportunities for our veterans.”

Pappas said that the legislation is a commonsense solution “to address the current truck driver shortage. This bipartisan legislation will ease the pathway for veterans to acquire a commercial driving license, helping address the trucking shortage, employ veterans, and strengthen our supply chains. I’m pleased to partner with Congressman Edwards on this important bipartisan bill, and I will continue working across the aisle to increase opportunities for veterans and strengthen our supply chains.”

“Expanding the scope of GI education benefits to CDL programs is a way to increase opportunities for those who have put their lives on the line for our country,” Crane said. “Bureaucratic obstacles should never inhibit our nation’s veterans from having flexibility in building prosperous lives for themselves.”