Lead the Wave event to kick off Something in The Water festival in Virginia Beach

The City of Virginia Beach, in partnership with Something In The Water, will host a special community event to kick off Something In The Water festivities.

Lead the Wave will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 14, at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach.

The event is free and open to the public and will offer live entertainment, food, business opportunities and Something In The Water ticket giveaways.

“This inaugural event aims to engage and inspire members of the Virginia Beach community,” said Jeff Smith, business coordinator at Virginia Beach Department of Economic Development.

Vendors include Virginia Beach Public Library, Max Media – 100.5 Vibe, United Way, Coastal Edge, NAMI, Campus757 and more.

Artists performing at the event include Bennett Wales, United Souls, DJ Bee of Fresh Radio, Skuzii and Gabe Niles.

Senator Aaron Rouse will also be present and will offer attendees the opportunity to win SITW festival passes throughout the event.