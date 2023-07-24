Laser Thermal to invest $2.9 million in Charlottesville expansion, create 28 new jobs

Laser Thermal, a nanotechnology company, will invest $2.9 million to expand in Charlottesville, creating 28 new jobs at its facility.

The company helps semiconductor manufacturers and other small electronics makers innovate their product portfolios and improve quality control.

“As a native Virginian, there was no other place I wanted to start a company due to proximity to major shipping hubs and international airports, the ability to maintain collaborative ties with the University of Virginia, and access to bright young talent from the first-class higher education network that exists here,” said John T. Gaskins, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO. “Many of our employees are originally from Virginia, or are happily transplanted, and love working at a high-tech company located in such a beautiful, friendly, and innovative state.”

Founded as a spin-off from the University of Virginia, Laser Thermal has developed an innovative thermal metrology process and equipment that can deliver fast, accurate and reliable thermal measurements at the nano-scale.

“On behalf of the City Council, we are pleased to support the next stage of growth for Laser Thermal in the City of Charlottesville,” said Mayor Lloyd Snook. “As a research and development company in the technology sector, Laser Thermal’s continued success aligns perfectly with the efforts of our economic development strategic plan.”

Laser Thermal produces the SSTR-F (Steady-State Thermoreflectance in Fiber Optics) analysis tool, with several additional measurement tools planned for release in 2024 and beyond. Laser Thermal works with industrial partners, academic institutions and various branches of the Department of Defense as it commercializes unique technologies serving cutting edge test and measurement needs.

“The continued investment in our community by Laser Thermal highlights the vital importance of a strong system of higher education to economic growth and success in the Commonwealth and reflects the strength of our region in the tech space,” said Senator R. Creigh Deeds. “The job growth will keep talent and innovation here in Virginia, which will provide a cascade of benefits in the years to come.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Charlottesville to secure the project for Virginia and will support Laser Thermal’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.